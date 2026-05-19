Drazen Mancini, P.A. Launches New Website Designed to Make Personal Injury Resources More Accessible for Floridians

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drazen Mancini, P.A. has officially launched its new website, created to provide injury victims across Florida with a more accessible, user-friendly, and informative online experience during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Founded in 2026 by personal injury attorneys Daniel Drazen and Eugenio L. Mancini , the firm designed the new platform to reflect its client-centered mission: representing people during some of the hardest moments of their lives and fighting to ensure those moments do not define their future.

The newly launched website features a modern, streamlined design with simplified navigation, mobile-friendly functionality, and expanded educational resources focused on helping individuals better understand their legal rights after an injury. Visitors can easily explore the firm’s practice areas, learn more about the attorneys, and connect directly with the firm for consultations.

“We wanted the website to feel approachable, informative, and easy to navigate for people who may already be overwhelmed after an accident or injury,” said Drazen. “The legal process can feel intimidating, so we built a platform that helps people quickly find answers and understand where to start.”

Prior to launching the firm, Drazen worked in the litigation division of a South Florida plaintiff’s personal injury firm, where he represented individuals injured due to the negligence of others. Throughout his career, he has handled cases involving motor vehicle accidents, trucking accidents, slip and falls, dog bites, nursing home abuse, and other personal injury matters.

The website launch also reflects the firm’s emphasis on accessibility and communication, values that founding attorney Eugenio L. Mancini, Jr. says are central to the firm’s identity.

“Our goal was not just to create a visually modern website, but to create a resource that truly serves people,” said Mancini. “Whether someone speaks English or Spanish, whether they are looking for basic information or are ready to pursue a claim, we wanted the experience to feel clear, supportive, and straightforward.”

Mancini has dedicated his legal career exclusively to handling car accidents and slip/trip and fall matters, personally managing thousands of pre-litigation cases and hundreds of litigation cases throughout Florida.

The launch of the new website marks an important milestone for the newly established firm as it continues building a practice focused on personalized representation, strong advocacy, and client accessibility.

The website is now live at:

www.MyFloridaInjuryLaw.com

About Drazen Mancini, P.A.

Drazen Mancini, P.A. , based in Boca Raton, represents individuals and families in personal injury matters across Florida, with a focus on complex liability cases and serious injuries.