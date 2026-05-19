Hudson InterXchange Continues 60 Hudson Expansion with Second 1MW Data Hall and Roadmap Beyond 10 MW

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson InterXchange (Hudson IX), 60 Hudson Street’s leading data center provider, today announced plans to bring a second 1 MW data hall online in July 2026, adding scarce, contiguous capacity at one of the most highly interconnected carrier hotels in the United States. Designed to support the rising demands of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, the new data hall will feature high-density cabinet deployments capable of supporting air-cooled loads of 45kW and beyond, enabling customers to scale next-generation infrastructure within the constrained New York City market.

The expansion follows Hudson IX’s first 1 MW data hall at 60 Hudson Street, now in service and supporting high-density colocation deployments, and marks a key milestone in the company’s roadmap to deliver more than 10 MW of total capacity at the site.

As demand for space and power continues to rise across the New York City metro market, Hudson IX is among the few operators currently able to deliver new contiguous capacity and surplus power within a connectivity-rich facility. The expansion comes at a time when enterprises, cloud providers, network operators, gaming platforms, hyperscalers, and AI-driven workloads are increasingly seeking scalable infrastructure in established urban markets.

“Hudson IX continues to invest aggressively in expanding capacity at 60 Hudson to meet the growing demands of the market,” said Atul Roy of Hudson InterXchange. “With our first 1 MW data hall now operational and additional capacity coming online in July, we are giving customers rare access to scalable power, dense interconnection, and flexible high-density deployments inside one of the world’s most strategic carrier hotels.”

Located at 60 Hudson Street, the facility provides direct access to more than 300 carriers, cloud providers, and service providers, making it one of the most network-dense buildings globally. Hudson IX’s available capacity and power position the company to support a wide range of customer requirements, including AI inference, cloud infrastructure, content delivery, financial services, and enterprise deployments.

The company’s expansion strategy is designed to address increasing market demand for high-performance colocation infrastructure in New York City, where available space and power remain limited. Hudson IX’s ability to bring multiple megawatts of new capacity online within a carrier hotel environment provides customers with a unique combination of scalability, connectivity, and long-term growth potential.

For more information, please visit www.hudsonix.com .

About Hudson InterXchange (Hudson IX)

Hudson InterXchange (Hudson IX) offers unparalleled infrastructure and capacity strategically located at key aggregation points across a global platform of existing and emerging markets, enabling seamless connectivity and dense power with scalable offerings that maximize operational and capital expenditure.

With more than 100 years of combined industry experience, the Hudson IX team leverages their knowledge and expertise to provide cost-effective and efficient solutions while delivering an exceptional client experience. Hudson IX’s 60 Hudson St. facility is located at one of the world’s most concentrated hubs of Internet connectivity, and provides access to over 300 interconnected carriers and exchanges, with multiple Points of Entry (POEs) from diverse data network providers and direct fiber conduits. This high-density facility offers dual contingencies while ensuring maximum value in energy efficiency by using direct primary utility feeds that provide up to 15 MW of power.

To learn more about our available space and our interconnected platform, visit www.hudsonix.com .