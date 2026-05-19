SecureAuth Launches Agentic Authority Platform and Names Mark van Oppen Chief Revenue Officer to Lead the Next Era of Identity Security in the Age of AI

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureAuth, a premier identity company protecting many of the world’s largest enterprises, today announced two milestones that together open the next chapter in enterprise identity security: the launch of the Agentic Authority Platform, a real-time, zero-trust control layer that authorizes every action an AI agent attempts, and the appointment of Mark van Oppen as Chief Revenue Officer to scale the company’s reach with the world’s largest enterprises as they navigate the rapid shift to agentic AI.

“Routeware is scaling AI across our business with the governance to match,” said Jeremy Collins, CEO of Routeware. “When SecureAuth showed us the Agentic Authority Platform, it was an easy decision to move forward. The visibility and control it gives us are exactly what we need to move confidently in the AI era.”

SecureAuth secures identity at scale across customer identity, workforce identity, continuous risk monitoring, presence authority, and authorization authority. Its customers include top federal agencies, the largest financial institutions in the world, healthcare organizations, and global retailers. The Agentic Authority Platform extends that twenty-year identity foundation to the newest frontier: the AI agents now operating inside every enterprise.

AI agents are already in the building, writing invoices, calling APIs, and moving data on their own. Most of them are doing it without supervision. Industry data shows 91% of AI agents are over-privileged, 78% of AI deployments have no audit trail, and 64% of organizations cannot detect shadow AI agents. The risks are familiar in shape, new in scale. Prompt injection turns trusted agents into someone else’s instructions. Goal-seeking agents take shortcuts their operators never sanctioned, approving the wrong invoices, refunding the wrong customers, calling the wrong APIs. Most identity tools verify a user at login and walk away. That is no longer enough when the thing logging in is autonomous.

The Agentic Authority Platform answers this with no standing privileges and no implicit trust because an agent has authenticated. Every API call, every tool invocation, every transaction is evaluated against identity, policy, and risk at the moment it happens, and blocked, downscoped, or escalated if the rules say so. Whether the agent was confused, compromised, or just creative, the unsafe action does not go through.

“Authentication tells you who walked in the door,” said Geoffrey Mattson, CEO of SecureAuth. “It tells you nothing about whether the next transaction should happen. The Agentic Authority Platform answers that question continuously, for every action, for every agent, every time.”

Many vendors entering this space, ship an MCP gateway and stop at agent-to-tool mapping. The Agentic Authority Platform delivers something else: continuous, fine-grained authorization on every action an agent attempts, with the visibility, detection, and audit to prove it works.

Real-Time, Zero-Trust Control. Agent actions are authorized in real time with no standing privileges, enforcing any policy the business can define across the full context of who, what, when, where, and how much. Credentials are federated across OAuth 2.0, OIDC, mTLS, and more through a unified vault, so agents never see a downstream secret.

Agent actions are authorized in real time with no standing privileges, enforcing any policy the business can define across the full context of who, what, when, where, and how much. Credentials are federated across OAuth 2.0, OIDC, mTLS, and more through a unified vault, so agents never see a downstream secret. Real-Time Visibility. Live attribution of agent actions to a human user and a business purpose. Your SOC sees what is happening right now, not after the fact. No more shadow agents. No more black-box service accounts.

Live attribution of agent actions to a human user and a business purpose. Your SOC sees what is happening right now, not after the fact. No more shadow agents. No more black-box service accounts. Agent Detection and Response (ADR). Behavioral baselines for every agent, drift and anomaly detection in seconds, automatic downscope, revoke, or deny. The same operating model security teams already use for EDR and ITDR, now extended to AI agents. The safety net behind the controls.

Behavioral baselines for every agent, drift and anomaly detection in seconds, automatic downscope, revoke, or deny. The same operating model security teams already use for EDR and ITDR, now extended to AI agents. The safety net behind the controls. Tamperproof Audit and Compliance. Immutable record of every action attempted or completed, retained for audit, exportable for regulators, and streamed into the SIEM you already operate. Proof, after the fact, that the controls fired.





All four sit on a single identity-anchored audit trail, so control, visibility, detection, and compliance share the same source of truth, not four products bolted together. The result is one control plane covering identity, authorization, behavioral analytics, and agent governance, capabilities that other vendors require multiple products to assemble.

To accelerate enterprise adoption, SecureAuth has appointed Mark van Oppen as Chief Revenue Officer. Van Oppen will lead global sales and marketing, helping the world's largest enterprises modernize identity security for employees, customers, applications, APIs, and AI agents. He brings a rare combination of commercial rigor and technical credibility from leadership roles at IBM, Heptio, VMware, and FusionAuth, with deep expertise across cloud, Kubernetes, and identity; uniquely suited to the moment enterprises are rethinking identity for the agentic era.

“Mark understands how to scale revenue around infrastructure that customers cannot afford to get wrong. That is exactly what identity has become,” said Geoffrey Mattson, CEO of SecureAuth. “As SecureAuth leads the market toward zero-trust authority for workforce, customer, and AI agent security, Mark brings the commercial discipline, visionary perspective, and technical fluency to help us turn category leadership into durable growth.”

“The next era of identity will be defined by continuous control, not one-time access decisions,” said Mark van Oppen, Chief Revenue Officer at SecureAuth. “SecureAuth is building for that future at exactly the right moment, and the launch of the Agentic Authority Platform is the clearest proof. I am excited to join the team and help more enterprises adopt a modern identity platform built for technical depth, deployment flexibility, and the realities of AI-driven risk.”

Learn more about the Agentic Authority Platform at www.secureauth.com.

ABOUT SECUREAUTH

SecureAuth is a premier identity company, securing customer identity, workforce identity, agentic identity, continuous risk monitoring, and presence authority for the world’s leading enterprises. Founded in 2005, SecureAuth protects millions of identities every day for top federal agencies, the largest financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and global retailers. Learn more at www.secureauth.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kristen Grossi, talkTECH

Kristen@talktechcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9077848-1a96-4a09-8e30-518a92a68e4d