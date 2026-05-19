Peptide Synthesis Market Size to Reach a Valuation of USD 1,889.88 Million by 2035; Increasing Adoption of Automated Peptide Synthesizers Boost Market Growth Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Peptide Synthesis Market was valued at USD 784.92 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,889.88 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.22% over the forecast period of 2026–2035.

Growing adoption of automated, high-throughput peptide synthesizers incorporating microwave-assisted and flow chemistry technologies is boosting the market growth globally.





Request Instant Access to the Peptide Synthesis Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7681

The U.S. Peptide Synthesis Market was valued at USD 239.15 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 563.82 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.99%.

The U.S. is the only country that enjoys the status of being the biggest national level market place for peptide synthesis in the world because of the large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies involved in synthesizing peptides for their drug discovery programs, as well as the presence of peptide synthesis service companies such as Bachem US Inc., AmbioPharm and AAPPTec, and equipment providers like CEM Corporation and CSBio.

The Europe Peptide Synthesis Market is estimated to be USD 228.6 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 528.2 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.73% during 2026–2035.

Europe is an important and technologically advanced market for the synthesis of peptides, which is evident from the presence of companies that specialize in producing peptides on behalf of their clients, such as Bachem Holding AG located in Switzerland and Bubendorf and CordenPharma International located in Switzerland and Germany respectively.

Surging Global Demand for Peptide-Based Therapeutics in Oncology and Metabolic Disease to Boost Market Growth Globally

The major growth factor in terms of structure driving the Peptide Synthesis Market would be the incredible commercial and clinical success of the peptide therapeutic molecules that have seen the peptide molecule establish itself as one of the most productive types of drug molecules in the pharmaceutical industry. The global GLP-1 receptor agonists market comprising semaglutide and tirzepatide used for obesity and type 2 diabetes saw over USD 50 billion in annual sales revenues in 2024 and is expected to continue growing at an amazing rate over the forecasted period, which will continue the need for increased peptide API synthesis capacity for these companies such as Bachem, PolyPeptide Group, and CordenPharma.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Reagents & Consumables dominated with approximately 46.29% revenue share in 2025 due to its core importance in providing continuous consumption inputs necessary for every cycle of peptide synthesis globally. Equipment is expected to be the fastest-growing product segment driven by accelerating adoption of automated synthesizers and next-generation purification systems.

By Technology

Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) held the largest market share in 2025 at approximately 46.2% due to the technology established dominance in large-scale commercial manufacturing of short-to-medium length therapeutic peptides. Hybrid & recombinant methods are expected to be the fastest-growing technology segment during the forecast period owing to their ability to combine the advantages of chemical synthesis and biological production techniques globally.

By Application

Therapeutics held the largest application segment share in 2025, driven by the extraordinary expansion of the global peptide drug market across oncology and metabolic disease globally. The Diagnostics segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of approximately 10.21% during the forecast period, driven by expanding use of synthetic peptides as diagnostic biomarker assay components globally.

Get Expert-Led Insights for Your Business Strategy — Connect with Analysts Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/7681

Regional Insights:

With over 40% share of the revenue, North America was the dominant region in the global Peptide Synthesis market in 2025, due to its leadership position by the United States, the concentration of unparalleled pharmaceutical/biotech companies developing peptide drugs, state-of-the-art network of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), contract research organizations (CROs) and high concentration of peptide synthesizer and reagents suppliers.

Asia Pacific holds the highest growth rate amongst all regions in the Peptide Synthesis Market with a predicted CAGR of 9.87% during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries of countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. The Chinese pharmaceutical industry plays a crucial role in the Asia Pacific region.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Peptide Synthesis Market Report:

Bachem Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich)

GenScript Biotech Corporation

CEM Corporation

Biotage AB

PolyPeptide Group AG

Syngene International Limited

CordenPharma International

Lonza Group AG

AAPPTec LLC

CPC Scientific Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

AmbioPharm Inc.

Gyros Protein Technologies AB

Kaneka Corporation

Creative Diagnostics

AnaSpec Inc.

CSBio Company Inc.

Advanced ChemTech

Recent Developments:

May 2025 : Bachem Holding AG announced significant capital investments to expand production capacities across its global network including facilities in Bubendorf (Switzerland), Vista (California, USA), and St Helens (UK), in response to escalating pharmaceutical demand for peptide-based API manufacturing services, reinforcing Bachem position as the world leading specialized peptide CDMO.

: Bachem Holding AG announced significant capital investments to expand production capacities across its global network including facilities in Bubendorf (Switzerland), Vista (California, USA), and St Helens (UK), in response to escalating pharmaceutical demand for peptide-based API manufacturing services, reinforcing Bachem position as the world leading specialized peptide CDMO. August 2025: Vapourtec Ltd launched the Peptide-Builder, a compact benchtop flow chemistry peptide synthesizer, and Gyros Protein Technologies (now part of Biotage) introduced the PurePep Sonata+, a next-generation automated synthesizer offering improved speed, accuracy, and operational efficiency over previous platforms, reflecting the continuing innovation momentum in synthesis equipment technology.

Purchase Comprehensive Peptide Synthesis Market Report – Single User PDF @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7681

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PEPTIDE THERAPEUTICS & DRUG DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you understand the share of pharmaceutical pipelines incorporating peptide-based therapeutics, growth in peptide drug approvals and clinical-stage therapies, and increasing adoption of peptide treatments across oncology, metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

– helps you understand the share of pharmaceutical pipelines incorporating peptide-based therapeutics, growth in peptide drug approvals and clinical-stage therapies, and increasing adoption of peptide treatments across oncology, metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you evaluate demand trends across solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), liquid-phase, and hybrid synthesis technologies, along with growth in automated peptide synthesizer installations and high-purity peptide manufacturing capabilities.

– helps you evaluate demand trends across solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), liquid-phase, and hybrid synthesis technologies, along with growth in automated peptide synthesizer installations and high-purity peptide manufacturing capabilities. RESEARCH, BIOTECHNOLOGY & CLINICAL TRIAL METRICS – helps you analyze peptide synthesis demand from pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and research institutions, as well as growth in peptide-based vaccine research, biomarker studies, personalized medicine applications, and clinical trial activities.

– helps you analyze peptide synthesis demand from pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and research institutions, as well as growth in peptide-based vaccine research, biomarker studies, personalized medicine applications, and clinical trial activities. MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN METRICS – helps you assess outsourcing trends toward CDMOs and specialized peptide manufacturers, expansion of GMP-certified peptide production facilities, purification infrastructure investments, and rising demand for cold-chain biologics logistics.

– helps you assess outsourcing trends toward CDMOs and specialized peptide manufacturers, expansion of GMP-certified peptide production facilities, purification infrastructure investments, and rising demand for cold-chain biologics logistics. INNOVATION & ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you identify adoption of AI-driven molecular design tools, investments in peptide-drug conjugates and targeted therapies, and advancements in sustainable peptide synthesis and purification technologies.

– helps you identify adoption of AI-driven molecular design tools, investments in peptide-drug conjugates and targeted therapies, and advancements in sustainable peptide synthesis and purification technologies. BIOPHARMACEUTICAL EXPANSION & PRECISION MEDICINE METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities in next-generation biologics, targeted therapeutic development, precision medicine research, and advanced peptide manufacturing solutions globally.

Peptide Synthesis Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 784.92 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 1,889.88 Million CAGR CAGR of 9.22% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Reagents & Consumables, Equipment, Others)

• By Technology (Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS), Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS), Hybrid & Recombinant Methods)

• By Application (Therapeutics, Diagnostics, Research, Cosmetics, Others)

• By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CDMOs/CROs, Academic & Research Institutes) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Rising Demand for Peptide Synthesis Market Data, Our Full Report Trend Analysis @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/peptide-synthesis-market-7681

Other Trending Related Report:

Protein Expression Market

Protein Purification and Isolation Market

Protein Labeling Market

Protein Stability Analysis Market

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.