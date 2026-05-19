Toss Out the Tire Irons: New Ranger Leverless Auto Bead Lifter Takes the Strain Out of Changing Tires

Ranger tilt-back tire changer accessory improves productivity and prevents damage

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automate bead lifting on Ranger Division of BendPak tilt-back tire changers with the new Leverless Auto Bead Lifter Kit. The leverless kit eliminates the need for traditional tire irons and prybars by providing a smooth, controlled bead-lifting motion. The result is a faster, safer, and more ergonomic tire-changing process that protects both the wheel and the operator.

Auto repair shops and tire dealers face an ongoing technician shortage, an aging workforce, and high turnover rates. By reducing the manual labor needed to change a tire, the Ranger Leverless Auto Bead Lifter Kit addresses these issues, lessening operator strain, increasing productivity, and accelerating the onboarding of new hires.

“Using a tire iron to lift a bead is one of the more complex steps of changing a tire. One slip, and you can damage an expensive rim,” explains Sean Price, BendPak director of product development. “Our Leverless Auto Bead Lifter simplifies and automates the process, decreasing chances of damaging a rim, even with newer technicians.”

The leverless kit is available to seamlessly upgrade Ranger R80EX and R76 Series tire changer models. By slashing setup and service times, it helps technicians complete more jobs in a day, boosting productivity.

In addition to demounting a bead to remove a tire, the leverless kit can also be used as a helper device when mounting a tire’s top bead, reducing technician fatigue during both steps of the tire change.

The new Ranger Leverless Auto Bead Lifter Kit takes the strain out of mounting and demounting today’s toughest tires. It’s easy to install, intuitive to operate and represents a major step forward in shop productivity. Learn more at bendpak.com/leverless or call 800-253-2363.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, Grand Prix®, APEX™, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair™. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, portable power packs, and other equipment.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fab3e52-1083-4fc8-9ef5-1728a34634d7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a4ba165-13cd-4207-aed7-7974a2cacb0f