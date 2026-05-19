ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto markets are increasingly focusing on projects with measurable funding progress ahead of exchange listing phases. In a market where investors have become more selective, projects that maintain consistent growth and visibility prior to listings are gaining attention. Ozak AI is emerging as one of these projects after surpassing $7M raised, with interest continuing to build as the presale moves toward completion phase continues developing further.





Ozak AI Funding Momentum

Crossing the $7M milestone represents a funding development for the project. This reflects continued investor participation during a period when market conditions have made capital allocation more cautious. Rather than relying on short-term cycles, Ozak AI has maintained ongoing presale activity and expanded recognition in the crypto space over recent period of time.

Strong capital backing often becomes a defining factor before exchange launches. Projects entering public trading with deeper financial support are typically viewed as better prepared for ecosystem development, strategic expansion, and broader market participation after listings begin.

Ozak AI’s continued presale activity has contributed to its long-term positioning. Investors are increasingly monitoring projects that establish traction before launch because early visibility can translate into stronger market participation once accessibility expands. This pattern is commonly observed in presales market cycles.

The crypto market historically rewards timing, and projects nearing exchange exposure often experience increased attention as traders and investors evaluate positioning opportunities ahead of broader liquidity expansion. This dynamic is contributing to interest around Ozak AI as launch anticipation intensifies phase.

Final Presale Phase

Ozak AI is currently in its final presale round, marking the closing stage before exchange listings are expected to begin. The project’s upcoming launch is targeted at $1, creating a benchmark for its next phase in public trading cycle.

OZ is already listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, improving transparency and allowing the broader crypto community to follow the project’s progress ahead of launch. Security audits completed by CertiK and Sherlock support confidence in the platform’s reliability and smart contract integrity standards.





With exchange listings expected next, accessibility and liquidity are set to expand. This transition phase often acts as a catalyst because it introduces the project to a wider audience while increasing market participation over time period.

As Ozak AI moves beyond the $7M milestone, the combination of funding activity, market attention, and approaching exchange exposure is contributing to its presence within the crypto market. With the final OZ presale stage now underway and anticipation continuing to build, the project is positioning itself among launches in the current crypto cycle ahead of broader market participation phase developments expected.

About Ozak AI

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based crypto project that provides a technology platform specializing in predictive AI and advanced data analytics for financial markets. Through machine learning algorithms and decentralized network technologies, Ozak AI enables real-time, accurate, and actionable insights to assist crypto users and organizations in making informed decisions overall process.

For more, visit:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Twitter: https://x.com/ozakagi

Media Contact:

Andres Brinc

media@ozak.ai

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