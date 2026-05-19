NASDAQ: SRAD: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Files a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

RADNOR, Pa., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that the firm has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit against Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sportradar Class A ordinary shares between November 7, 2024, and April 21, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action, captioned Smale v. Sportradar Group AG, et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-04112, was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Important Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sportradar Class A ordinary shares during the Class Period may, no later than July 17, 2026, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class.

CONTACT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

If you experienced losses in connection with Sportradar, contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP at:

https://www.ktmc.com/srad-sportradar-group-ag-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=Globe&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=srad&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at info@ktmc.com.

SPORTRADAR CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT COMPLAINT ALLEGATIONS

The Class Period begins on November 7, 2024, when Sportradar filed its third quarter 2024 financial results. The Company noted in its related press release that it may be subject to certain risks and outlined various “risk factors” as examples, but the Company also referred investors to the “other risk factors set forth in the section titled ‘Risk Factors’ in [the Company’s] Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023” (the “2023 Annual Report”). In the 2023 Annual Report, Sportradar noted that it was “subject to a variety of U.S. and foreign laws on sports betting” and acknowledged that “[n]on-compliance with any such legislation or regulations could expose [it] to claims, legal or regulatory proceedings, license reviews, litigation and investigations by regulatory authorities, as well as substantial fines and negative publicity, each of which may materially and adversely affect [its] business” despite its purported “good faith efforts to comply with all local requirements.” These and other risk factors were repeated or referenced in substantially similar form in the Company’s various annual and quarterly filings issued during the Class Period, which were signed by Defendants Carsten Koerl, the Company’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Craig Felenstein, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

During the Class Period, the Company touted the robustness of its due diligence, Know-Your-Customer (“KYC”) process, and overall legal and regulatory compliance. For example, on April 1, 2025, Defendant Koerl appeared on CNBC’s “MAD MONEY” with host Jim Cramer and likened the Company to “the SEC or the FBI” for the gambling industry due to its ability to police fraudulent and illicit activity.

A few months later, on November 5, 2025, the Company hosted its third quarter 2025 earnings call. During the call, a Citizens Bank analyst stated that he “want[ed] to address some of the noise around the business with your exposure to certain markets, whether they’re gray or beyond that” (i.e. black markets). In response, Defendant Koerl assured investors that the Company had a “four-level process” to confirm that it “only work[s] with licensed operators,” including by “hav[ing] contracts which are enabling those operators to only work in the territory where they are licensed in.” Moreover, Koerl highlighted that Sportradar had “a global compliance team, which is making an intensive KYC with every operator, and [it is] insisting on this, that [Sportradar] control[s] it.”

Notwithstanding Sportradar’s purported commitment to integrity and legal and regulatory compliance, investors learned the truth about the Company’s intentional non-compliance with applicable laws and regulations on April 22, 2026, when two market research firms—Muddy Waters Research (“Muddy Waters”) and Callisto Research (“Callisto”)—separately published investigative reports revealing that Sportradar intentionally utilized a network of black-market gambling partners to drive a material portion of its revenues.

Muddy Waters claimed that Sportradar “has actively aided and abetted illegal gambling across the world’s black and grey markets – not as an accident or an oversight, but as a business strategy.” To support this conclusion, Muddy Waters detailed discussions between its investigators and Sportradar sales executives at the International Casinos Exhibition (a large, worldwide gaming convention) where its investigators posed as sportsbook operators indicating interest in penetrating illegal markets, including Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and China. According to Muddy Waters, a Sportradar sales executive “bragged that [Sportradar] ‘serves everyone’ and listed major [business-to-business] clients in Asia, known illegal operators,” and then “walk[ed] [the investigators] through key product offerings for each of these illegal markets.” The Sportradar sales executive “also offer[ed] to solicit assistance from his clients . . . so [Muddy Waters’s investigators] could quickly set up operations.” One of the “clients” specifically identified by the Sportradar sales executive was “the infamous Yabo Group,” a “notorious” illegal betting operator in China that was also known for “using Cambodian customer service centers engaged in human trafficking, modern slavery, kidnapping and torture of its workforce.” In addition to Sportradar’s admitted connection to the Yabo Group, Muddy Waters uncovered numerous other connections between Sportradar and illegal operators in Russia, Turkey, and several Asian markets.

As a result of its investigation, Muddy Waters concluded that Sportradar “intentionally combines a ‘check-the-box’ KYC review with a ‘see nothing, know nothing’ approach to illegal markets” that “contrasts sharply with its CEO’s recent claims of maintaining a robust KYC process.”

Separately, Callisto “examin[ed] . . . hundreds of gambling platforms,” through which it “found evidence suggesting that over 270 individual platforms (more than a third of the 800 Sportradar claims to serve) are using Sportradar’s products or services, or explicitly claiming to do so, while operating illegally in regulated or prohibited gambling markets.” Former Sportradar employees also told Callisto that one of the Company’s largest clients, 1xBet, was “likely to be the world’s largest illegal gambling operator by revenue.”

Callisto reportedly “shared [its] findings with multiple regulators in North America and Europe,” three of which “have already commenced reviews” of the Company. As a result, Callisto reasoned that “Sportradar will have to choose between surrendering its revenue from illegal operators or losing its licenses in Europe and North America.” On this news, the price of Sportradar Class A ordinary shares plummeted $3.80 per share, or approximately 22.6%, from a close of $16.84 per share on April 21, 2026, to close at $13.04 per share on April 22, 2026.

This Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sportradar intentionally worked with black-market gambling operators to increase its revenues, despite its assurances of strict legal and regulatory compliance and claims that ethics and integrity were crucial for Sportradar’s operations; (2) the Company’s KYC and compliance processes were not as robust as Defendants’ had claimed; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR SPORTRADAR INVESTORS:

Sportradar investors may, no later than July 17, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Sportradar investors to contact the firm directly for more information about the lawsuit.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal’s Plaintiff’s Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group’s Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer’s Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon’s Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360’s Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this action was filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

info@ktmc.com

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.