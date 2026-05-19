Bone Biologics Achieves 29-Month Validated Shelf Life for rhNELL-1

BURLINGTON, Mass, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bone Biologics Corporation ("Bone Biologics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BBLG, BBLGW), a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion markets, today announces that the validated shelf life of its rhNELL-1 protein product has been further extended to 29 months, building on the 24-month milestone the Company reported in December 2025.

The updated shelf life is supported by continued third-party stability data. The additional five months of validated product life is expected to provide greater flexibility in lot sizing and distribution planning as the Company progresses rhNELL-1 toward the manufacturing scale required for a future pivotal study.

"Reaching 29 months is a direct result of the ongoing stability work our team has been executing," said Jeffrey Frelick, Bone Biologics President and Chief Executive Officer. "Beyond the incremental operational benefit, this result gives us increased confidence in the robustness of our rhNELL-1 formulation as we continue to prepare for the next phase of development. We believe a longer validated shelf life translates to more efficient use of manufactured material and greater scheduling latitude across our clinical and supply chain operations."

The Company previously stated its objective of achieving a shelf life sufficient to support scaled manufacturing ahead of a pivotal study. The 29-month validation is expected to bring the program meaningfully closer to that threshold.

NB1, the Company's lead product candidate, combines rhNELL-1 protein with demineralized bone matrix to provide controlled bone regeneration. Bone Biologics is currently conducting a multicenter, prospective, randomized pilot clinical study evaluating NB1 in up to 30 subjects with degenerative disc disease undergoing transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion in Australia.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics was founded to pursue regenerative medicine for bone. The Company is undertaking a clinical study in Australia with select strategic partners that builds on the preclinical research of the NELL-1 protein. Bone Biologics is focusing development efforts for its bone graft substitute product on bone regeneration in spinal fusion procedures, while additionally having rights to trauma and osteoporosis applications. For more information, please visit www.bonebiologics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding, timing, implementation, and success of the Company's pilot clinical study, the Company’s development of rhNELL-1 and achievement of operational milestones, the ability of the Company’s lead product candidate NB1 to provide rapid, specific and guided control over bone regeneration and show fusion success in humans, the ability of NB1 to compete in global markets, as well as statements containing the words "may," “continue,” "expect," “objective,” and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, market and other conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

Contacts

CORE IR

(212) 655-0924

investors@bonebiologics.com