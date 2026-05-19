NordStellar introduces an AI assistant to accelerate and streamline threat intelligence analysis

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efficient threat intelligence analysis is key in order to stop cyber threats before they escalate. NordStellar , a next-generation threat exposure management platform, has launched a model context protocol (MCP) that connects with AI tools to quickly analyze threat intelligence findings and generate reports, helping security teams to rapidly identify and prioritize high-risk issues.

“In the current cybersecurity landscape, threat intelligence is a necessity, but the real challenge for businesses is how to act on these findings without delay,” says Vakaris Noreika, head of product at NordStellar. “Security teams often spend too much time and use up too many resources searching through data, clarifying findings, and preparing reports. The NordStellar MCP will accelerate and streamline this process, allowing security teams to focus their energy on acting on the findings.”

NordStellar users will find the MCP in NordStellar’s help center. After downloading the file or setting it up manually, they will be able to connect it to popular AI tools.

“The MCP provides access to all of NordStellar’s threat intelligence findings surrounding the user’s company,” says Noreika. “After the authentication is complete, the AI tool will have access to this information as well and will be able to provide instant answers, generate tailored reports, and deliver actionable intelligence on demand.”

By connecting the NordStellar MCP to their existing AI tools, security teams will gain significant advantages, enabling them to:

Receive quick custom reports . They will be able to generate executive and weekly summaries, threat exposure reports to share with stakeholders and other team members, as well as generate dated summaries of NordStellar findings and monitoring activity to support internal reviews, audits, and compliance processes.

. They will be able to generate executive and weekly summaries, threat exposure reports to share with stakeholders and other team members, as well as generate dated summaries of NordStellar findings and monitoring activity to support internal reviews, audits, and compliance processes. Stay informed and updated on the latest findings. Security teams will be able to ask questions about specific findings and receive plain‑English explanations of events, vulnerabilities, or leaked data, request clear summaries of what is being said about their company on the dark web, and, where supported by their AI workflows, receive recurring summaries of new or high‑risk findings.

Security teams will be able to ask questions about specific findings and receive plain‑English explanations of events, vulnerabilities, or leaked data, request clear summaries of what is being said about their company on the dark web, and, where supported by their AI workflows, receive recurring summaries of new or high‑risk findings. Identify and prioritize risks. Users will see which leaked credentials, malware logs, cookies, or instances of employee exposure may need attention first, enabling security teams to quickly identify which incidents are of highest priority.



The MCP is now available to all NordStellar users. For more information, book a personalized demonstration here .

ABOUT NORDSTELLAR

NordStellar is a next-generation threat exposure management platform that helps companies to detect and respond to cyber threats before they escalate. NordStellar offers visibility into how threat actors work and what they do with compromised data. NordStellar was created by Nord Security, a globally recognized company behind one of the world's most popular digital privacy tools, NordVPN. For more information, visit nordstellar.com .

Inga Vaitkeviciute

inga@nordsec.com