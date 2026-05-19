Seegnal Announces Letter of Intent with U.S.-Based Care Facility, Marking First Penetration of the American Healthcare Market

CALGARY, AB, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Company"), a developer of innovative healthcare technology focused on mitigating medication risks, today announced that it has entered into a letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated May 5, 2026, with a U.S.-based long-term care provider to conduct a pilot program with Seegnal's clinical decision support platform. The LOI marks Seegnal's first pilot engagement in the United States.

Under the LOI, the parties intend to conduct a pilot program during which Seegnal's platform will analyze prescription data without affecting clinical workflows, with the goal of identifying medication-related risks and optimization opportunities across the resident population. The contemplated pilot is expected to run between 8 and 12 weeks from the receipt of data, followed by a potential extended evaluation period. The pilot program is expected to begin shortly following the execution of the LOI.

Approximately 1.2 million Americans live in CMS-certified nursing facilities,1 a population characterized by advanced age, multiple chronic conditions, and high rates of polypharmacy. Adverse drug events are a significant and often preventable source of hospitalization in this population: an estimated 99,628 emergency hospitalizations each year in U.S. adults aged 65 and older are attributable to adverse drug events.2

“Long-term care residents are among the most medication-vulnerable populations in U.S. healthcare, typically managing multiple chronic conditions, taking many concurrent prescriptions, and facing elevated risk of adverse drug events that drive avoidable hospitalizations and pharmacy spend," said Elad Bibi-Aviv, Chief Executive Officer of Seegnal. "Entering the U.S. market through long-term care is a deliberate first step. It is a setting where Seegnal's patient-specific approach to medication safety can demonstrate clinical and economic value quickly, and it provides a repeatable entry point for the broader U.S. commercial expansion we have outlined for the Company."





About Seegnal

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) is an innovative healthcare technology company dedicated to reducing medication-related harm where care begins. The Company’s SaaS-based clinical decision support platform is designed to help clinicians prescribe with greater precision by integrating patient-specific data at the point of care, including medications, laboratory results, renal function, allergies, age, and other relevant risk factors. By delivering more targeted, context-aware medication alerts within existing clinical workflows, Seegnal aims to reduce alert fatigue, support safer prescribing, and advance a more personalized standard of patient care. Seegnal’s technology is deployed across healthcare settings and is used by more than 15,000 clinicians in daily practice. For additional Company information, please visit https://www.seegnal.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Elad Bibi-Aviv

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (929) 248 4652

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

seegnal@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the parties' intention to proceed in good faith toward a pilot of Seegnal's clinical decision support platform; the anticipated scope, structure, duration, and metrics of any such pilot; the Company's U.S. commercial expansion strategy; the characterization of the LOI as the Company's first U.S. pilot engagement; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. the LOI is non-binding and either party may decline to proceed; the parties may not negotiate or execute a definitive pilot agreement; the contemplated pilot may not commence on the anticipated timeline or at all; technical, integration, data-availability, clinician-participation, regulatory, and privacy-related conditions may not be satisfied; the contemplated pilot, if commenced, may not produce the clinical, operational, or economic outcomes contemplated; the parties may not enter into any subsequent commercial agreement; and the Company's broader U.S. commercial expansion may proceed more slowly than anticipated, or not at all. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







1KFF, “A Look at Nursing Facility Characteristics in 2025,” December 17, 2025. Available at: https://www.kff.org/medicaid/a-look-at-nursing-facility-characteristics/

2 Budnitz DS, Lovegrove MC, Shehab N, Richards CL. “Emergency Hospitalizations for Adverse Drug Events in Older Americans.” New England Journal of Medicine. 2011;365(21):2002-2012. Available at: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsa1103053



