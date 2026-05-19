InterDigital signs license agreement with fintech company

WILMINGTON, Del., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video, and AI technology research and development company, today announced that the company has signed a new IoT patent license agreement with a fintech company in the payments space.

The agreement covers the licensee’s point-of-sale devices under InterDigital’s global patent portfolio related to the cellular 3G and 4G standards, and the Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 standards.

“This agreement is another demonstration of the momentum we’re building across the IoT space,” commented Julia Mattis, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital. “This company is a widely recognized disruptor in the fintech sector and we’re glad that it recognizes the value our wireless technology brings to its business.”

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.



InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Richard Lloyd

Email: richard.lloyd@interdigital.com

+1 (202) 349-1716