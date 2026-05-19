NodThera Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at the 94th EAS Congress

BOSTON, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NodThera, the leading clinical-stage NLRP3 company developing a portfolio of potentially best-in-class brain-penetrant oral NLRP3 inhibitors to address inflammatory drivers of cardiometabolic and neurologic diseases, today announced that data from the cardiometabolic Phase 1b clinical trial of its lead candidate, ruvonoflast, previously known as NT-0796, has been accepted for a late-breaking oral presentation at the 94th European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress being held May 24-27, 2026 in Athens, Greece.

Ruvonoflast is designed to be an oral, brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor that reduces persistent inflammation that is a validated risk factor for cardiovascular events in patients living with cardiometabolic diseases.

“Many patients remain at high risk of cardiovascular events due to persistent inflammation,” said Professor Kausik K. Ray, Department of Primary Care and Public Health, Imperial College London. “The 2025 American College of Cardiology Scientific Statement emphasizes inflammation as a causal and clinically actionable driver of atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases, independent of other drivers like LDL cholesterol. Targeting the upstream inflammatory node of NLRP3 represents a compelling therapeutic strategy to address this significant unmet need.”

The late-breaking presentation will highlight data on the anti-inflammatory effects of ruvonoflast in patients with cardiometabolic disease, including the effect on reduction in high-sensitivity C reactive protein (hsCRP) compared to injectable IL-6 therapies in development. In addition, the presentation will address the safety and tolerability of ruvonoflast in people with residual inflammatory risk.

“The European Atherosclerosis Society Congress is a premier global forum for advancing the understanding and treatment of cardiovascular disease,” said Jyothis George, M.D., Ph.D., FRCP, FACE, Chief Medical Officer of NodThera. “We are pleased to present the potential of ruvonoflast as a differentiated and pioneering therapeutic approach targeting inflammation in cardiometabolic disease. We are looking forward to upcoming data readout from RESOLVE-1, our Phase 2 study, in 3Q 2026. Compelling safety and efficacy data from these trials underpin ongoing planning to advance ruvonoflast into Phase 3.”

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Oral NLRP3 inhibitor ruvonoflast provides rapid, robust and reversible inflammation reduction in people with residual inflammatory risk of ASCVD

Presenter: Prof. Kausik K. Ray, M.D., FMedSci

Abstract Number: 1629

Session Title: Late Breaker Clinical Abstracts

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 26, 2026, 15:45 - 16:00 EET

Location: Nanna Hall

About NodThera

NodThera is the leading clinical-stage NLRP3 company developing a portfolio of potentially best-in-class and first-in-class brain-penetrant and immune-targeted oral inhibitors to address unmet needs in cardiometabolic and neuroinflammatory diseases driven by the NLRP3/IL-1/IL-6/IL-18 inflammation pathway. The Company’s lead program, ruvonoflast (NT-0796), is in two Phase 2 cardiometabolic clinical trials which are expected to read out in Q3 and Q4 2026, respectively. The Company expects to commence a Phase 3 registrational study of ruvonoflast in H1 of 2027. The Company is also advancing NT-0150 for treatment of neuroinflammatory diseases and expects to release Phase 1 results in the H2 of 2026.

NodThera is backed by top-tier investors including Blue Owl Capital, Novo Holdings, F-Prime Capital, 5AM Ventures, Sofinnova Partners, Epidarex Capital, and Sanofi Ventures.

NodThera is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with an R&D base in the UK.

Learn more at www.nodthera.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Investors and Media

Argot Partners

nodthera@argotpartners.com