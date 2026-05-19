HeartSciences Signs Commercial Agreement with North Shore Health, the First Hospital Deployment from the Cibolo Health Network

Southlake, TX, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), a healthcare information technology (“HIT”) company focused on advancing electrocardiography (“ECG” or “EKG”) through the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”), today announced that it has entered into a commercial agreement with North Shore Health, a community hospital serving Cook County, Minnesota and the surrounding region, to deploy the MyoVista Insights™ platform.

North Shore Health is part of the Cibolo Rural Health Networks (“Cibolo Health”) network, which previously selected MyoVista Insights as its endorsed ECG management platform for hospitals within its high-value networks. The agreement represents another SaaS-based revenue deployment for HeartSciences and further supports the Company’s commercial rollout of MyoVista Insights. The cloud-native, device-agnostic platform is designed to improve workflow efficiency, support enterprise-grade EHR interoperability, and create a scalable foundation for the use of cleared AI-ECG algorithms within routine clinical workflows.

Andrew Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of HeartSciences, said, “We are very pleased to welcome North Shore Health as a commercial customer for MyoVista Insights. This agreement is particularly significant as the first deployment within the Cibolo Health network following Cibolo’s endorsement of MyoVista Insights earlier this year, and we believe it demonstrates the potential for further adoption across Cibolo’s network of 127 independent hospitals. We are encouraged by the breadth of commercial interest we are seeing and remain focused on building sustained commercial momentum across healthcare organizations of all sizes.”

Brian Hady, Director of Imaging at North Shore Health, added, “North Shore Health strives to provide the best cardiac care to every patient we serve, and MyoVista Insights gives our clinicians a meaningful new capability to do that more effectively. The platform modernizes how we manage ECG data, integrates with the way our clinicians already work, and creates a foundation to bring further AI-driven advances to our patients over time. For our community, that is a real step forward in care.”

About HeartSciences

HeartSciences is a healthcare information technology (“HIT”) company advancing the use of ECG/EKGs through the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”). The Company’s MyoVista Insights platform is a device-agnostic, next-generation ECG management system designed to improve clinical efficiency and decision-making. Its MyoVista wavECG device is designed to deliver conventional ECG functionality while supporting on-device AI-enabled solutions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com. X: @HeartSciences



About North Shore Health

North Shore Health is a rural health facility located in Grand Marais, Minnesota, on the north shore of Lake Superior, and is a hospital within the Cibolo Health network. Part of the Cook County Hospital District, North Shore Health includes a critical access hospital, skilled nursing facility, home health agency, ambulance service, and a variety of diagnostic and therapeutic services. The organization is focused on providing community access to compassionate, high-quality care for residents and visitors across Cook County and the surrounding region. For more information, please visit www.northshorehealthgm.org.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company’s future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are “forward-looking statements” including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences’ beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 24, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on September 11, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on December 15, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026, and in HeartSciences’ other filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Integrous Communications

Mark Komonoski, Partner

Phone: 877 255 8483

Email: mkomonoski@integcom.us



Media Contact:

HeartSciences

Gene Gephart

Phone: +1 682 244 2578 Ext. 2024

Email: info@heartsciences.com

