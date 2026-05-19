SAIC Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Earnings Conference Call for June 1 at 10 A.M. EDT

RESTON, Va., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) is scheduled to issue its first quarter fiscal year 2027 results before market open on Monday, June 1, 2026. SAIC executive management will discuss operational and financial results in a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT, following the issuance of the company’s earnings press release.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of the SAIC website. The company will only provide webcast access, “dial-in” access will not be available. A supplemental presentation will be available to the public through links provided on the website.

After the call concludes, an on-demand audio replay of the webcast can be accessed on the SAIC Investor Relations website.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.3 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

Media Contact:

Darryn James

publicrelations@saic.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jon Raviv

investorrelations@saic.com