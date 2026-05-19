One and One Green Technologies. INC Signs Smelting Equipment Contract to Support Electronic, Copper, and Nickel Sludge Recovery Lines with Production Targeted for Second Half of 2026

New Production Line Expected to Recover Copper, Nickel, Gold, and Silver from Industrial Hazardous Waste Streams

SAN RAFAEL, BULACAN, PHILIPPINES, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and one Green Technologies. INC (Nasdaq: YDDL) (“One and One” or the “Company”), a Philippines-based recycler holding a government-issued license to import and process hazardous waste as raw materials, today announced that it has executed a contract for the purchase of smelting equipment to support its previously announced production line in Metro Manila, Philippines. This production line is designed to process industrial hazardous waste streams, including electronic sludge, copper sludge, and nickel sludge. Commercial production is targeted for the second half of 2026.

The smelting equipment will serve as the hardware backbone of the Company’s new production line, and to efficiently extract high-value metals such as copper, gold, and silver. The contract represents a direct follow-through on the Company’s March 18, 2026 announcement regarding its planned strategic entry into the Metro Manila e-waste resource recycling market.

The smelting production line is engineered to operate as the processing core of the Company’s vertically integrated Philippine recycling platform, complementing its hazardous waste handling qualifications, local raw material procurement channels, and recently commissioned in-house chemical testing laboratory. The Company believes that these capabilities will support a fully integrated procurement–processing–testing–export model for its recycling operations.

Once commissioned, the production line is expected to increase the Company’s metal recovery capabilities, diversify its revenue sources, and provide additional exposure to global demand for copper and other strategic metals, where persistent supply constraints continue to support market pricing.

“The execution of this smelting equipment contract is a critical operational milestone in the build-out of our Philippine platform, moving us from strategic intent to installed processing capacity,” said Ms. Tina Yan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of One and One Green Technologies. “With our regulatory qualifications in place, raw material procurement channels established, and in-house chemical testing laboratory coming online this quarter, this equipment order completes the next foundational block of our vertically integrated recycling operation. We believe this positions the Company to capitalize on rising global demand for responsibly sourced copper, gold, and silver while addressing the equally important need for compliant management of industrial hazardous waste.”

About One and One Green Technologies. INC

One and one Green Technologies. INC is a licensed hazardous waste importer and a licensed recycler of non-ferrous metals and industrial materials in the Philippines. One and One transforms electronic waste, scrap metal, and other raw materials into high-value products, including copper alloy ingots and aluminum scraps. With a significant permitted annual capacity and advanced processing capabilities, One and One provides economical, flexible, and environmentally responsible recycling solutions to manufacturers and industrial clients across domestic and international markets. One and One is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainable resource management.

For more information, please visit our website at www.onepgti.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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President

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Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com