Lantheus Announces Presentation of Data at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

BEDFORD, Mass., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, announced data to be featured at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 29 – June 2, 2026 in Chicago, IL.

Presentation details are as follows:

Date & Time: Monday, June 1

Session Type: Poster

Session Title: Sarcoma

Poster Number: 376b

Title: A phase 1/2, multi-center, open-label study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, radiation dosimetry, and preliminary anti-neoplastic activity of LNTH-2403, a LRRC15-targeted 177lutetium-labeled monoclonal antibody, in patients with relapsed/refractory osteosarcoma.

Presenter: Noah Federman, UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA



Session Type: Publication Only

Session Title: Publication Only: Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile

Title: Real-world use of piflufolastat F 18 and imaging-associated treatment patterns in early-stage prostate cancer.

First Author: Emma Billmyer, The Analysis Group, Boston, MA

Abstract Number: e17126

About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for 70 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Contacts:

Lantheus

Mark Kinarney

Vice President, Investor Relations

978-671-8842

ir@lantheus.com

Melissa Downs

Executive Director, External Communications

646-975-2533

media@lantheus.com