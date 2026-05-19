Euroseas Ltd. Sets Date for the Release of First Quarter 2026 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on May 21, 2026, before market opens in New York.

On the same day, Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 8:30 am Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Euroseas” to the operator and/or conference ID 13760749. Click here for additional participant International Toll -Free access numbers.

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.

Audio Webcast- Slides Presentation:

There will be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available on the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://www.euroseas.gr and click on Company Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The slide presentation for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, will also be available in PDF format minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website (www.euroseas.gr) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005, under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 150 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.

Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

The Company has a fleet of 21 vessels, including 15 Feeder containerships and 6 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 21 containerships have a cargo capacity of 61,144 teu. Following the gradual delivery of ten containership newbuildings from the third quarter of 2027 through the first quarter of 2029, Euroseas’ fleet is expected to consist of 31 vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 93,834 TEU.

Visit the Company’s website www.euroseas.gr

Company Contact Investor Relations / Financial Media Tasos Aslidis

Chief Financial Officer

Euroseas Ltd.

11 Canterbury Lane,

Watchung, NJ 07069

Tel. (908) 301-9091

E-mail: aha@euroseas.gr Nicolas Bornozis / Markella Kara

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540

New York, NY 10169

Tel. (212) 661-7566

E-mail:euroseas@capitallink.com



