Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. Grows Managed Fleet with Five Strategic Crude Tanker Additions Amid Record Market Conditions

ATHENS, Greece and NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Heidmar") (NASDAQ: HMR) announces the addition of five vessels to its commercially managed fleet, further strengthening its position as a leading commercial and pool management operator in the global crude tanker sector.

The Company has expanded its commercially managed fleet with the following additions:

One state-of-the-art eco-design newbuilding Suezmax tanker, built in 2026

Two Suezmax tankers, built in 2009 and 2013, respectively

One VLCC tanker, built in 2006

One MR1, built in 2006





The fleet additions come at a pivotal and highly favorable moment for the crude tanker sector. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the events of late February 2026 triggered an unprecedented dislocation in crude tanker markets, with VLCC earnings reaching a record $423,736 per day in early March before normalizing as trade flows adjusted. Rates have since moderated but remain at multi-year highs: VLCC 1-year time charter rates are currently assessed at approximately $100,000 per day, while Suezmax earnings sustained at elevated levels, with recent 1-year fixtures concluded around $75,000 per day. Tightening commercial fleet supply, shifting trade flows driven by ongoing Middle East geopolitical risk, elevated crude exports from the Middle East Gulf, and a structurally low orderbook continue to drive tonne-mile demand and create a highly favorable commercial environment for operators of Heidmar’s scale and global reach.

The Suezmax segment in particular has demonstrated exceptional resilience, with demand growth in the mid-size crude tanker segment outpacing the broader market in early 2026.​ The addition of the 2026 eco-design Suezmax newbuilding positions Heidmar at the forefront of this trend, with modern fuel-efficient vessels increasingly preferred by charterers navigating evolving environmental compliance requirements.​

Pankaj Khanna, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“These five additions strengthen our commercial platform and broaden our exposure to a crude tanker market that remains exceptionally strong. The 2026 eco-design Suezmax newbuilding, in particular, positions Heidmar to meet evolving charterer requirements and capitalize on today’s favorable fundamentals. Together, these additions reinforce our focus on disciplined growth, fleet modernization, and long-term value for our stakeholders.”

About Heidmar, Inc.

Heidmar is an Athens-based, commercial and pool management business serving the crude and product tanker market and Heidmar is committed to safety, performance, relationships and transparency. With operations in Athens, London, Singapore, Chennai, and Hong Kong, Heidmar has a reputation as a reliable and responsible partner with a goal of maximizing its customers' profitability. Heidmar seeks to offer vessel owners a "one stop" solution for all maritime services in the crude oil and refined petroleum products sectors. Heidmar believes its unique business model and extensive experience in the maritime industry allows the Company to achieve premier market coverage and utilization, as well as provide customers in the sector with seamless commercial transportation services. For more information, please visit www.heidmar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Heidmar are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker, drybulk or container vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, demand for the Company’s managed fleet, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general international geopolitical conditions and conflicts, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond the Company’s control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Relations/Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Email: heidmar@capitallink.com