Helport AI Announces Strategic Board Appointment of Former U.S. Bank Executive Dr. Yu Pan

SAN DIEGO and SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), a global technology company providing enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Dr. Yu Pan as an independent director of the Company.

The Company also announced its intention to establish an AI Governance Committee at the Board level, with Dr. Pan expected to serve as its first Chair upon its establishment.

Former U.S. Bank Executive to Support Enterprise AI Governance Initiatives

Dr. Pan previously served as Executive Vice President at U.S. Bank and brings extensive experience in enterprise governance, global banking operations, compliance systems, operational risk management, and large-scale regulated technology deployment.

Helport AI believes the emergence of its proprietary “AI Labor System” (“AI Labor”), an industrial-scale engine that manufactures and delivers AI workforce capacity, represents a fundamental shift beyond traditional AI chatbot or AI agent applications. The Company notes that enterprise-grade systems such as AI Labor are increasingly becoming part of mission-critical operations across highly regulated industries, including banking, insurance, government services, financial services, and large-scale customer operations.

Governance and Auditability Becoming Critical for Enterprise AI Adoption

As enterprises begin deploying AI systems capable of replicating expert knowledge, operational workflows, communication processes, and decision-support capabilities, the Company anticipates that governance, auditability, controllability, operational transparency, and compliance will become essential requirements for enterprise-scale AI adoption.

The Company noted that its proprietary AI Labor System is designed to provide enterprise customers with full-stack expert-level AI labor services to enable organizations to deploy scalable AI workforces across complex operational environments through an outcome-based business model.

Unlike traditional AI agent solutions, which primarily focus on task automation, Helport AI believes enterprise AI labor systems must operate with significantly higher standards of reliability, workflow discipline, traceability, controllability, and governance architecture to support real-world enterprise operations.

The Company stated that its AI Labor technology has already been deployed across multiple enterprise environments globally, including government services, financial services, mortgage sales, insurance, e-commerce customer support, and consumer finance collections.

Leadership Perspectives

Guanghai Li, CEO of Helport AI, stated: “We believe AI Labor will become one of the most important infrastructure layers for the future enterprise economy. However, enterprise AI systems operating in real-world business environments must be built with governance, auditability, operational discipline, and trust at their core.

As AI moves beyond experimental tools into mission-critical enterprise operations, AI governance is becoming increasingly important. We believe Dr. Pan’s leadership experience from one of the world’s leading financial institutions will provide valuable guidance as we continue building trusted enterprise AI systems for highly regulated industries and large-scale enterprise deployment.”

Dr. Pan stated: “I believe that as AI systems begin operating within real enterprise environments, governance is becoming a foundational requirement for enterprise AI adoption. For highly regulated industries such as banking, insurance, government, and financial services, enterprise AI systems must provide clear operational controls, traceability, accountability, and auditability to support long-term deployment at scale.

I anticipate that the next phase of enterprise AI development will depend not only on model performance, but also on the maturity of governance frameworks, risk management systems, and enterprise trust infrastructure. I believe Helport AI’s long-term focus on AI Labor and enterprise AI governance reflects an important direction for the future evolution of enterprise AI systems.”

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global AI workforce infrastructure company providing intelligent communication software and services to enterprise clients. Its core asset is the AI Labor System – an industrial-scale platform designed to manufacture, orchestrate, and deliver AI labor capacity based on measurable business outcomes. Through its hybrid “AI+BPO” model, Helport AI helps clients drive sales, improve engagement, and reduce costs. The Company’s mission is to empower everyone to work like an expert – using AI to elevate, not replace, human capability. Learn more at www.helport.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Helport AI’s future plans and partnerships. These statements involve risks and uncertainties based on current expectations and projections. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from preliminary or anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI’s registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact

Helport AI Investor Relations

Email: ir@helport.ai

Website: https://ir.helport.ai/