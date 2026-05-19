Expion360 Deepens Forest River Relationship, Adding Georgetown and Dynamax Grand Sport Lines

Expanded Footprint Underscores Industry Confidence in Expion360's Certified, High-Performance Lithium Battery Technology

REDMOND, Ore., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) (“Expion360”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, today announced the continued expansion of its presence within Forest River, Inc. (“Forest River”), one of the largest and most respected manufacturers in the RV industry. Building on an established and growing relationship that already spans its Dynamax and East to West product lines, Forest River has selected Expion360 batteries for integration into two additional motorized brands: Georgetown and Dynamax Grand Sport. The selection underscores the confidence Forest River has in Expion360's technology and their ability to meet the safety, performance, and reliability standards expected by premium motorized RV customers.

A Relationship Built on Performance

Expion360's presence within Forest River is the result of a relationship built on consistent performance and a shared commitment to delivering quality to the end customer. Expion360 has been supplying Dynamax, Forest River's premium Class C motorized brand, with lithium battery systems and has established a proven track record within Forest River’s East to West division as well. At the center of the Dynamax relationship is Expion360's 12V 240Ah Edge battery, a high-capacity lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) solution that has become the dominant power platform across Dynamax units and a testament to the reliability Expion360 brings to demanding motorized applications. A foundation of real-world performance across multiple product lines paved the way for Forest River's decision to extend the Expion360 platform into Georgetown and Dynamax Grand Sport, two of its most-recognized motorized offerings. For Expion360, the expansion represents a validation of what its engineering and operations teams have been building toward, and a meaningful step in its original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) strategy within the motorized RV segment.

Engineering and Certification That OEM Partners Can Stand Behind

Central to Expion360's OEM value proposition is a commitment to third-party certified safety and proprietary technology that goes beyond standard lithium battery offerings. Expion360's battery packs carry UL1973 certification, the recognized benchmark for batteries used in stationary, vehicle, and mobile applications. Achieving UL1973 requires rigorous independent testing across electrical, mechanical, and environmental abuse conditions, giving OEM manufacturers and end customers alike the confidence that every unit shipped has met an independently verified safety standard.

The same engineering discipline extends to thermal performance. Expion360's proprietary Vertical Heat Conduction technology delivers uniform heat distribution at the individual cell level, ensuring reliable performance in cold-weather conditions where conventional lithium batteries can fall short. Combined with UL1973-certified safety validation, in-house engineering, a build standard designed to handle the vibration, thermal cycling, and sustained power demands of motorized RV applications, Expion360 delivers a battery platform that Forest River can confidently stand behind.

Brian Clemens, Group GM of Forest River Motorized at Forest River Inc., commented: “As we continue to evolve our motorized lineup, we look closely at the components that directly impact the owner experience. Expion360 has demonstrated consistent performance across our Dynamax and East to West brands, and that real-world track record gave us the assurance to expand usage of their batteries into Georgetown and Dynamax Grand Sport. It's important that the technology we integrate is not only advanced but also gives our dealers confidence in what they're selling while delivering dependable performance for our customers.”

Carson Heagen, Chief Operating Officer of Expion360, added: “Forest River is one of the most demanding and respected OEM partners in the industry, and our growing presence across Dynamax, East to West, and Georgetown reflects the performance, reliability, and trust our team has built and proven over time. Expion360 was founded on innovative engineering and an unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and reliability, which is exactly what Forest River's motorized customers expect. We are proud of how this relationship has grown and remain committed to delivering dependable battery technology that powers every adventure and every mission that matters.”

About Forest River

Founded in 1996 by Pete Liegl, Forest River, Inc. has evolved into North America’s largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles, cargo trailers, pontoon boats, buses, vans, and commercial vehicles. Its portfolio includes market share leaders in every category, and it is the country’s leading manufacturer of buses and vans for both the private and public sectors. Forest River boasts 11,000+ employees across 148 locations, including 141 manufacturing plants and 7 offices and warehouses, in more than a half dozen states. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer satisfaction, Forest River is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, please visit forestriverinc.com.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with residential and industrial applications under development.

The Company’s lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability than other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. Expion360 delivers advanced lithium battery technology that powers every adventure, every mission, for the moments that matter.

The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country.

To learn more about the Company, visit expion360.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s anticipated timing of commercial availability of its products, the expected demand for its products, and expectations for product features and capabilities and market opportunity. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Contacts:

Expion360:

Company Contact:

541-797-6714

Shawna.Bowin@expion360.com

External Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

XPON@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Forest River:

Victoria Trujillo

Internal Communications Manager

vtrujillo@forestriverinc.com