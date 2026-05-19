Honey Badger Silver Inc., to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 21st

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc., (TSX-V: TUF; OTCQB: HBEIF; FSE: 1QA; Tradegate: 1QA), based in Toronto, Ontario, is focused on advancing its flagship Prairie Creek Project, a fully permitted high-grade silver-zinc-lead project in the Northwest Territories, alongside a portfolio of 7 other silver assets across Canada. Honey Badger Silver today announced that Chad Williams, Executive Chairman & CEO will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 21st, 2026.

DATE: May 21st, 2026

TIME: 3:15 – 3:45 PM EST

REGISTER HERE



Available for in-person 1x1 meetings on May 21st. Schedule meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email greg@otcmarkets.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Honey Badger Silver (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA)

Honey Badger Silver is unlocking some of Canada's richest untapped silver potential. With the acquisition of the fully permitted, high-grade PC Silver Project, the Company has become a leading North American silver and critical minerals company.

Backed by an impressive portfolio of 8 high-quality silver mineral projects across the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Nunavut, including the Sunrise Lake, Plata, and Nanisivik properties, Honey Badger controls district- scale land positions in some of the most metal-rich jurisdictions on the continent.

What sets Honey Badger apart is its strategic blend of real silver ownership and growth leverage: the Company holds 10,000 ounces of physical silver yielding 12% annually, reinforcing tangible asset value while advancing aggressive exploration and acquisition plans.

Led by a proven team of mine-builders and capital markets professionals, Honey Badger is building a cash-generating, asset-backed platform for the bull cycle in precious and critical metals.

More information is available at www.honeybadgersilver.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Sonya Pekar | Investor Relations.

P: (647) 498 - 8244

E: spekar@honeybadgersilver.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com