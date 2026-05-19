SGL Golf Launches TurfPod for Real-Time Turf Monitoring in High-Traffic Course Areas

WADDINXVEEN, Netherlands, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SGL Golf, an elite sports turf company dedicated to maintaining championship-level greens and division of SGL System, today announced the launch of TurfPod, a next-generation, semi subterranean sensor designed to deliver continuous, real-time insight into turf conditions across golf courses.

Designed to support high-traffic areas like tee boxes, TurfPod gives superintendents and groundcrews a continuous view of turf conditions above and below the playing surface. The system monitors key environmental and soil conditions 24/7 and sends the data directly to TurfBase Golf, allowing crews to identify issues earlier, respond faster and monitor course conditions even when off site.

“TurfPod gives superintendents a clear, non-stop view of what is happening below their turf at all times and provides a foundational layer of intelligence,” said John Libro, director of new market development at SGL. “By understanding conditions in real time, groundcrews can act earlier, allocate time and resources more efficiently and maintain more consistent playing surfaces with greater confidence. It helps turf teams understand their surface before problems become visible, supporting more efficient operations and higher-quality conditions across the entire course.”

TurfPod measures six essential grass growth factors that directly influence turf performance and recovery. Above ground, TurfPod measures PAR light, air temperature and relative humidity. Below the surface, it collects soil moisture, soil temperature, and salinity (EC). The device is pinned directly into the playing surface and remains in place to continuously collect data. With built-in 4G connectivity and GPS, TurfPod automatically transmits data to the TurfBase Golf platform without the need for Wi-Fi or manual uploads.

By delivering continuous ground-level data, TurfPod strengthens TurfBase Golf’s ability to translate biological signals into actionable insights that support smarter turf management decisions. The system is offered through a monthly subscription model that includes hardware, software, service and replacement, allowing courses to scale their use without large upfront investment. TurfPod subscriptions include live data access through TurfBase Golf, with optional upgrades available for advanced analytics and agronomy support. TurfPod is the latest addition to SGL Golf’s expanding ecosystem of connected turf technologies, which includes GreenGuard, AirGuard and grass grow lighting technology.

ABOUT SGL GOLF

For over 25 years, SGL has been a global leader in turf growth technologies, supporting more than 600 stadiums worldwide with innovative, data-driven solutions. Building on this strong foundation, SGL is now expanding into the golf industry with SGL Golf. SGL Golf is the architect of the autonomous course. By unifying stadium-grade robotics, aerospace monitoring, and predictive agronomy, SGL Golf enables the world's most prestigious golf clubs to achieve championship conditions with surgical precision. The ecosystem replaces reactive maintenance with a proactive, data-driven model, setting a new global standard for sustainable turf performance and operational efficiency. For more information, visit https://sglgolf.com.