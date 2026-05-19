Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market to Hit $25.39 Billion by 2035 as Heart Disease Concerns Rise – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “As per the SNS Insider, the Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market was valued at USD 12.18 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 25.39 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.62% from 2026-2035.”

The supplements for heart health have witnessed continuous growth due to an increase in the number of people who suffer from CVD and increased awareness regarding their health. The reason why cardiovascular health supplements such as omega-3s, CoQ10, and plant sterols have been consumed by people is that these supplements help in controlling factors such as cholesterol and high blood pressure.





Get a Sample Report of Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7178

U.S. Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market was valued at USD 2.24 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.14 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 8.06% during 2026-2035.

The U.S. has a large role in the market of health supplements for cardiovascular health in North America due to high incidence of cardiovascular diseases being the leading cause of death because more than one out of every five deaths can be attributed to it, as stated by the CDC.

The Europe Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market is estimated to be USD 3.42 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.82 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.14% during 2026–2035.

The European continent has a major stake in the global market of heart health dietary supplements, owing to aging populations, high awareness levels concerning heart disease, and effective regulatory policies in the dietary supplements sector. Major countries in the region that include Germany, France, the UK, and Netherlands are the main markets for heart health supplements.

Increasing Heart Health Awareness to Augment Market Growth Globally

Increasing awareness about heart health and preventive healthcare practices driving growth in market for cardiovascular health supplements. Some of the important factors responsible for driving growth in the global market for heart health supplements include increasing awareness regarding heart health, increasing incidence of cardiovascular disorders, and the trend toward preventive care. The growing preference for such supplements among people that comprise omega-3, CoQ10, magnesium, and plant sterols, which play a role in improving functioning of heart and maintain healthy cholesterol levels, has become quite prominent.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The natural supplements segment led the market for cardiovascular health supplements in 2025, owing to high consumer preferences for clean label globally. The synthetic supplements category is expected to experience a high CAGR of 7.96% during the forecast period, due to an increase in the need for standardization with respect to dosage.

By Ingredient

The omega fatty acids were leading the cardiovascular health supplements industry with a market share of about 28.06% in 2025 due to the extensive scientific research backing the cardiovascular benefits of omega-3 fatty acid globally. CoQ10 and Plant Sterols are key high-growth ingredient segments owing to the growing attention towards their role in energy metabolism, cholesterol management, and arterial health globally.

By Distribution Channel

In the year 2025, the offline channel emerged as the leader in the cardiovascular health supplements market due to the preference of consumers toward face-to-face consultations for their products globally. Online channels are forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 7.91% from 2026-2035 due to ease of shopping, more variety of products to choose from, availability of reviews of other customers and personalized digital marketing through various social media platforms.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market, make an Enquiry Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7178

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to register the fastest growth rate in the global cardiovascular supplements for health market because of growing health consciousness, increasing diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, and inclination towards preventive care.

Market share of Asia Pacific was the highest, at about 40.15%, due to the presence of many people in the region. Second reason is that there are many cases of diseases related to the heart, caused by urbanization. Thirdly, the culture prefers preventative medicines. The markets in Asia Pacific are driven by China, Japan, and India.

Recent Developments:

2025 (March) : GNC India launched Pro Performance 100% Whey + Nitro Surge, a cardio-protective protein supplement formulated for enhanced sports performance and heart health, addressing the Indian preventive cardiovascular supplement market.

: GNC India launched Pro Performance 100% Whey + Nitro Surge, a cardio-protective protein supplement formulated for enhanced sports performance and heart health, addressing the Indian preventive cardiovascular supplement market. 2025 (March): Nordic Naturals introduced the "The Power of Omega-3" campaign, expanding public awareness of omega-3 fatty acids beyond heart health to encompass cognitive function and overall wellness throughout life stages.

Major Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market Companies Listed in the Report are

NOW Health Group, Inc.

Nordic Naturals

Nature's Bounty

GNC Holdings, LLC

Amway Corporation

Thorne Research

Life Extension

Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd.

MegaFood

Pure Encapsulations (Nestle Health Science)

Jarrow Formulas

Solgar

Garden of Life

Carlson Laboratories

Natrol LLC

Blackmores Limited

Goli Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition

Atkins Nutritionals

Naturo Sciences

Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market Key Segments

By Type

Natural Supplements

Synthetic Supplements

By Ingredient

Omega Fatty Acids

CoQ10

Plant Sterols

Vitamins & Minerals

Probiotics

Others

By Form

Softgels

Capsules

Tablets

Powders

Liquids

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SUPPLEMENT PERFORMANCE & HEART HEALTH METRICS – helps you understand demand trends across natural and synthetic cardiovascular supplements, improvement in cholesterol management, heart function support, and reduction in cardiovascular risk factors.

– helps you understand demand trends across natural and synthetic cardiovascular supplements, improvement in cholesterol management, heart function support, and reduction in cardiovascular risk factors. INGREDIENT EFFECTIVENESS & FORMULATION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption of omega fatty acids, CoQ10, plant sterols, vitamins, minerals, and probiotics along with improvements in bioavailability, nutrient absorption, and formulation consistency.

– helps you evaluate adoption of omega fatty acids, CoQ10, plant sterols, vitamins, minerals, and probiotics along with improvements in bioavailability, nutrient absorption, and formulation consistency. DOSAGE FORM & CONSUMER PREFERENCE METRICS – helps you analyze demand across softgels, capsules, tablets, powders, and liquid supplements, including ease of consumption, dosage accuracy, and product stability performance.

– helps you analyze demand across softgels, capsules, tablets, powders, and liquid supplements, including ease of consumption, dosage accuracy, and product stability performance. DISTRIBUTION & MARKET ACCESSIBILITY METRICS – helps you assess sales performance across online and offline channels, supply chain efficiency, customer reach expansion, and growth in e-commerce-driven supplement sales.

– helps you assess sales performance across online and offline channels, supply chain efficiency, customer reach expansion, and growth in e-commerce-driven supplement sales. PREVENTIVE HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS ADOPTION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities driven by rising preventive healthcare awareness, aging population trends, and increasing focus on daily heart health management.

– helps you identify growth opportunities driven by rising preventive healthcare awareness, aging population trends, and increasing focus on daily heart health management. PRODUCT INNOVATION & PREMIUM NUTRITION METRICS – helps you uncover advancements in personalized nutrition, clean-label cardiovascular supplements, advanced formulations, and premium heart wellness product development.

Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market Outlook Report 2026-2035: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7178

Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 12.18 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 25.39 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.62% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Related Market Reports

Heart Failure Drugs Market Forecast

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Trends

Heart Rate Monitor Market Size

Heart Valve Devices Market Growth

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.