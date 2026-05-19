Premier Air Charter Announces Launch of New, Highly Functional Website to Enhance Client Experience

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Air Charter, Inc. (OTC: PREM) is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned, highly functional website, aimed at delivering an improved, seamless experience for customers and investors alike. The new platform, now live at Premier Air Charter Website, reflects the company’s continued commitment to innovation, customer service excellence, and operational transparency.

The redesigned website introduces a modern interface with enhanced navigation, making it easier than ever for clients to explore services and book charter flights efficiently. Key additions include dedicated service pages designed to expand customer access and engagement:

Maintenance Services: Customers can now directly access information and request services through the new Jet Maintenance Booking Page, streamlining aircraft servicing and support.

Customers can now directly access information and request services through the new Jet Maintenance Booking Page, streamlining aircraft servicing and support. Aircraft Management: The company’s comprehensive management offerings are detailed on the new Aircraft Management Page, providing aircraft owners with tailored solutions for operations, compliance, and asset optimization.

The company’s comprehensive management offerings are detailed on the new Aircraft Management Page, providing aircraft owners with tailored solutions for operations, compliance, and asset optimization. Empty Leg Bookings: Clients can conveniently browse and book discounted, one-way flights through the new Empty Legs page, offering cost-effective private travel opportunities.

Clients can conveniently browse and book discounted, one-way flights through the new Empty Legs page, offering cost-effective private travel opportunities. Fleet Overview: Visitors can explore an expanded overview of Premier Air Charter’s fleet, offering insight into available aircraft and capabilities.

Visitors can explore an expanded overview of Premier Air Charter’s fleet, offering insight into available aircraft and capabilities. Crew Chronicles Blog: The new Pilot Blog – Crew Chronicles offers a behind-the-scenes look at aviation operations, featuring stories, insights, and updates directly from the company’s experienced flight crew.





In addition to customer-focused enhancements, the company has significantly strengthened its investor communications. The updated Investors Page provides robust, transparent information on company performance, strategy, and growth initiatives, supporting PREMIER’s commitment to shareholder engagement.

“This new website represents a major step forward in our digital strategy,” said Scotland Bonar of Maple Standard Media, the designer of the new site. “We’ve built a platform that not only enhances convenience for our customers but also reinforces transparency and accessibility for our investors. It reflects our ongoing dedication to delivering a best-in-class experience across all aspects of our business.”

Premier Air Charter continues to expand its offerings and technological capabilities to better serve its growing customer base while maintaining the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and service excellence.

For more information, visit Premier Air Charter Website.

About Premier Air Charter

Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) is a Carlsbad, California-based aircraft charter provider that serves an international community of aviation enthusiasts. Premier Air Charter specializes in creating trusted partnerships within the aviation industry to deliver bespoke aviation solutions for its clients. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and sustainability, Premier Air Charter aims to continuously exceed expectations, fostering lasting relationships and with the goal of becoming the preferred choice for private air travel worldwide. For more information, please visit www.premieraircharter.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions, fuel prices, regulatory changes, the availability of aircraft financing, and the Company’s ability to integrate and operate the newly acquired aircraft, and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent reports.

Media Contact:

Ross Gourdie, President

Premier Air Charter

(858) 304-2665

office@premieraircharter.com

Investor Relations:

Stuart Smith

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

512-267-2430