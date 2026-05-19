Hire ID Launches Verified Professional Identity Platform to Replace Traditional Resumes and Prevent Hiring Fraud

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hire ID today announced the launch of the Hire ID Profile, a verified professional identity platform designed to replace traditional resumes, reduce hiring fraud, and restore trust in global hiring. It helps candidates land their dream jobs faster with verified credentials and empowers employers to hire with confidence.

THE PROBLEM: A $600 BILLION TRUST CRISIS

The global hiring industry is facing an unprecedented crisis of authenticity. The proliferation of generative AI has made it trivially easy to produce polished, convincing resumes in minutes — regardless of actual qualifications. The result is what economists call a “Lemon Market”: a marketplace so flooded with fraudulent signals that legitimate candidates are buried and hiring managers cannot distinguish truth from fabrication.

U.S. businesses alone lose an estimated $600 billion annually due to resume fraud. Forty-four percent of candidates admit to misrepresenting themselves on resumes. In the technology sector — where credential trust is most critical — 55% of IT professionals have admitted to falsifying credentials, and credential discrepancy rates reach as high as 30 percent. These are not edge cases. They are the norm.

Traditional background verification, conducted late in the hiring process, is expensive, slow, and increasingly insufficient. By the time fraud is discovered, companies have already invested thousands of dollars in interviews, internal reviews, and onboarding preparation. The cost of a bad hire, financial, reputational, and operational, compounds rapidly.

“The hiring industry does not have a Talent shortage; it has a trust crisis that is quietly destroying billions in business value. Hire ID is fixing this problem by verifying identity, employment, and education at the very top of the funnel, leaving zero room for Hiring Fraud and helping companies present talent they can actually trust.”



— Hemanth Kumar, Founder, Hire ID

Among the most alarming emerging threats in modern hiring is the rise of AI-generated deepfakes used during identity verification and remote interviews. Fraudulent candidates are increasingly using synthetic video (Deepfakes), voice cloning, and AI-generated identity documents to impersonate real individuals, undermining the very foundation of remote hiring.

THE SOLUTION: HIREID PROFILE

HireID introduces the HireID Profile — a single, verified professional identity that replaces the traditional resume entirely. Unlike a resume, which is a self-reported document with no accountability mechanism, the HireID Profile is built on independently verified trust signals that recruiters can rely on from the very first touchpoint.

Candidates build their HireID Profile once and carry it securely throughout their career. The profile is portable, protected, and shareable on the candidate’s terms. Recruiters and employers gain immediate access to authenticated credentials without the cost and delay of traditional background check processes.

HireID has built a proprietary deepfake detection model directly into its identity verification layer, one of the first hiring platforms in the world to do so at scale. Powered by an advanced vision model trained on millions of synthetic and authentic identity signals, Hire ID’s deepfake detection engine achieves over 96% accuracy on independent vision benchmarks. It operates across multiple modalities: it analyzes facial geometry consistency, micro-expression authenticity, liveness signals, and document integrity in real time.

Hire ID Profile Offers:

One Verified Professional Identity

A modern replacement for resumes — a portable, verified professional profile that candidates fully own and control.

A modern replacement for resumes — a portable, verified professional profile that candidates fully own and control. Identity Verification + Deepfake Protection

Advanced AI-powered identity verification and deepfake detection ensure every candidate is real, authentic, and trusted from day one.

Advanced AI-powered identity verification and deepfake detection ensure every candidate is real, authentic, and trusted from day one. Employment Verification

Work history, job titles, and employment timelines are independently verified before interviews even begin.

Work history, job titles, and employment timelines are independently verified before interviews even begin. Education & Credential Verification

Degrees, certifications, and academic credentials are validated directly with institutions and issuing organizations.

Degrees, certifications, and academic credentials are validated directly with institutions and issuing organizations. Private & Secure Sharing

Candidates control who can access their HireID Profile with secure, recruiter-specific sharing permissions.

Candidates control who can access their HireID Profile with secure, recruiter-specific sharing permissions. Instant Recruiter Confidence

Recruiters receive trusted, pre-verified candidate profiles — dramatically reducing screening time and hiring risk.





IMPACT FOR CANDIDATES

Job seekers today face a paradox: the more AI inflates the competition, the harder it becomes for honest, qualified candidates to stand out. Hire ID resolves this paradox by making authenticity itself a competitive advantage.

With a Hire ID Profile, candidates no longer compete on the strength of their writing or formatting. They compete on verified reality. A candidate with a Hire ID Profile signals immediately that they have nothing to hide — and everything to prove. This fundamentally changes the selection dynamic in their favor.

Stand out instantly in a crowded, AI-saturated applicant pool

Build immediate trust with recruiters through pre-verified credentials

Accelerate the hiring process by eliminating redundant verification steps

Maintain full control over who sees your professional data

Carry a single verified identity across employers, forever





IMPACT FOR EMPLOYERS

For recruiting teams and organizations, the cost of credential fraud extends far beyond the price of a bad hire. False credentials compromise team integrity, damage client relationships, create legal liability, and erode the institutional trust that organizations spend decades building.

HireID eliminates these risks systematically. By verifying candidates at the very top of the hiring funnel before a single interview is scheduled, companies dramatically reduce background verification costs, accelerate time-to-hire, and gain access to a talent pool they can actually trust.

By enforcing a verified quality standard, HireID empowers companies to hire with confidence while ensuring that honest job seekers rise to the top. Companies gain the ability to move with speed and certainty, without compromising on the quality or integrity of their talent pool.

“Our mission is to make authenticated history the new baseline for every hire in the global market. By establishing trust at the very first touchpoint, HireID empowers companies to move with speed and certainty without compromising on the quality of their talent pool.”



— Hemanth Kumar, Founder, Hire ID

Hire ID is not another background check tool. It built a trust layer that should have existed before the interview, before the resume screen, before the first recruiter call. Hire ID is verification at the speed of hiring, instant, top-of-funnel, and built to make fraud structurally impossible.

The hiring industry spent decades perfecting the interview. Behavioral questions. Panel rounds. Personality assessments. Culture fit scores. And somehow never got around to asking: Is this person actually who they claim to be? Hire ID Profile answers the question everyone forgot to ask, at the very beginning, where it belongs.

BUILDING THE FUTURE OF HIRING

HireID’s verified professional identity will become foundational infrastructure for the global labor market, as essential to employment as a credit score is to financial services, or a digital passport is to international travel.

Just as identity verification transformed banking, payments, and healthcare, HireID is positioned to transform hiring. The company envisions a future where every candidate arrives at an interview with a portable, instantly trusted professional identity and every employer can make hiring decisions with genuine confidence.

HireID plans to continue expanding its trust infrastructure with additional verification systems, deeper integrations across applicant tracking systems and HR platforms, AI-powered career development tools, and international credential verification capabilities spanning global labor markets.

AVAILABILITY

The HireID Profile is available now. Candidates can create their verified professional identity and begin sharing it securely with recruiters and employers. Organizations can integrate HireID verification into their hiring workflow to avoid hiring fraud.

For more information, visit hireid.ai.

About Hire ID

Hire ID is a verified professional identity company that offers the Hire ID Profile, a platform combining identity verification, employment verification, education verification, AI-based authenticity checks, and a tamper-resistant verification ledger. Founded to address trust challenges in hiring, Hire ID develops infrastructure intended to provide authenticated professional identities to support recruitment and workforce processes. HireID empowers candidates to land their dream jobs faster and enables employers and organizations to hire with lasting confidence. Learn more at hireid.ai.

MEDIA CONTACT

Contact Person: Mounisha Pammi

Company Name: Hire ID

Email: press@hireid.ai

Website: https://hireid.ai/

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