Armada Opens New Pittsburgh Headquarters at Innovation Ridge in Marshall Township

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada, a leading provider of supply chain solutions and one of the Pittsburgh region’s largest privately held companies, today announced the opening of its new headquarters at 2000 Innovation Drive in Marshall Township, located within the RIDC Innovation Ridge business park. The move marks a significant milestone in Armada’s growth and reinforces its long-term investment in the Pittsburgh region, while strengthening its ability to deliver more integrated, responsive solutions for customers.

Armada is expanding from approximately 20,000 square feet into a 90,000-square-foot, three-story building, occupying approximately 65,000 square feet with room for future growth. Today, more than 300 employees are based at the new headquarters, which provides a modern, strategically located environment at Innovation Ridge designed to support Armada’s hybrid workforce. With an expanded footprint and access to key transportation corridors, regional talent, and nearby amenities, the new headquarters enhances Armada’s collaboration, employee experience, and ability to scale.

“This new headquarters represents the next chapter of Armada’s growth,” said Chris O’Brien, CEO of Armada. “We’re excited to provide our employees with a space designed to bring teams together, strengthen collaboration, and support how they do their best work. As we continue solving complex challenges for our customers, having an environment that allows us to work more collaboratively will ultimately lead to better outcomes. Innovation Ridge gives us the flexibility to scale, enhance the employee experience, and continue building a stronger, more connected organization for the future.”

The move reflects Armada’s continued evolution as a unified, full supply chain orchestrator. As the company integrates its capabilities and scales its operations, the new headquarters provides the infrastructure needed to foster closer collaboration across teams and disciplines, which results in more cohesive strategies, improved execution, and stronger customer outcomes.

The company will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and opening celebration on Tuesday, May 19, welcoming employees, partners, and community leaders to the new headquarters.

As Armada continues to scale its operations for the next phase of growth, the company remains committed to delivering integrated, data-driven supply chain solutions and customer value.

To learn more about Armada’s supply chain solutions, visit www.armada.net.

About Armada Supply Chain Solutions

Armada is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, combining consultant-grade expertise with accountable execution to deliver innovative, data-driven solutions that enhance performance, reduce risk, and drive sustainable results. With more than 100 years of operating experience, our integrated services span supply chain engineering, freight brokerage, managed transportation, warehousing, international logistics, and cross-border compliance and clearance, built to power future-ready supply chains. Learn more at www.armada.net.

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