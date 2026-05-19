Curia Completes Upgrade of API Aseptic Suites in Valladolid, Spain

ALBANY, N.Y., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curia Global, Inc. (Curia), a leading global research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced the completion of its upgrade to its two aseptic suites in Valladolid, Spain. The $4 million dollar investment is in accordance with the EU’s GMP Annex 1 standards.

The central feature of the upgrade was the transition to a fully closed system, designed to strengthen process and product integrity while minimizing microbiological risk across all stages of production. Enhancements also focused on modernizing core equipment and systems, including the installation of advanced isolators, as well as upgrades to HVAC, pharmaceutical utilities, automation and sterilization-in-place processes.

“This investment at Valladolid reflects Curia’s commitment to delivering high-quality sterile manufacturing capabilities that align with the growth plans of our customers,” said Philip Macnabb, CEO of Curia. “These facility enhancements position us as a stronger partner when it comes to producing increasingly complex sterile products while maintaining the high standards of quality assurance that regulators and customers expect.”

By advancing its aseptic capabilities, Curia will be able to offer greater flexibility, reliability and speed. With advanced, fully closed processing and enhanced contamination control at its core, the Valladolid facility is positioned to deliver consistent, high-quality supply at scale—reinforcing Curia’s role as a partner of choice for critical sterile programs.

About Curia

Curia is a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with over 30 years of experience, an integrated network of 20+ global sites and 3,100 employees partnering with biopharmaceutical customers to bring life-changing therapies to market. Our offerings in small molecule, generic APIs and biologics span discovery through commercialization, with integrated regulatory, analytical and sterile fill-finish capabilities. Our scientific and process experts, along with our regulatory-compliant facilities, provide a best-in-class experience across drug substance and drug product manufacturing. From curiosity to cure, we deliver every step to accelerate your research and improve patients’ lives. Visit us at curiaglobal.com.

Corporate Contact: Viana Bhagan Curia +1 518 512 2111 corporatecommunications@CuriaGlobal.com



