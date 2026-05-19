LivTech Appoints Samantha McAlister as Chief Customer Officer to Drive Excellence in Post-Acute Care Technology

Knoxville, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LivTech, a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare tech solutions specifically designed for senior care, today announced the appointment of Samantha McAlister as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). McAlister joins the executive leadership team to spearhead the company’s post-sale strategy, focusing on scaling customer value and driving durable enterprise growth.

With nearly two decades of experience building high-performing customer organizations within SaaS and healthcare, McAlister will work alongside senior LivTech leadership to define and deliver a cohesive, high-quality customer experience across the senior care ecosystem with the ultimate goal of translating the company’s growth strategy into a customer experience that drives retention, product adoption, and long-term loyalty.

A Philosophy of People-First Growth

McAlister’s leadership is guided by a core principle: take care of employees, take care of customers, and enterprise value will follow. This philosophy emphasizes outcomes, accountability, and the creation of exceptional customer experiences as the primary engines for company scaling.

"Samantha brings a rare combination of empathy and operational rigor to LivTech," said Mike Scarbrough, CEO of LivTech. "Her proven ability to align product adoption with client success makes her the ideal leader to elevate our customer journey as we continue to expand our footprint in the vertical technology market."

In her role as CCO, Samantha will translate these principles into her responsibility for leading the full customer experience at LivTech, from implementation through long-term partnership and growth.

Proven Executive Leadership

McAlister joins LivTech following a successful tenure as Chief Customer Officer at CARET Legal, a B2B SaaS platform for law firms. In her role there, she unified all post-sale functions—including Support, Implementation, and Success—to build a seamless customer journey. Her leadership was instrumental in transforming the organization into a strategic partner for its clients, focusing heavily on value realization, retention, and net revenue retention (NRR) expansion.

Before her time at CARET, McAlister spent nearly a decade at Nextech Systems, a leading provider of healthcare technology for specialty providers. Rising through the ranks to Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, she played a pivotal role in the company’s massive scale-up. During her tenure at Nextech, she:

Scaled post-sale operations: Led the evolution of the entire customer journey during periods of rapid growth and private equity acquisition.

Standardized the customer lifecycle: Developed data-driven frameworks for onboarding and health monitoring that reduced churn and increased customer lifetime value.

Championed cross-functional alignment: Bridged the gap between product development and client feedback to ensure the platform met the rigorous demands of specialty healthcare providers.

Deep Roots in Healthcare

McAlister’s commitment to technology is rooted in her early career as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). While supporting a medically complex patient, she experienced the friction caused by manual processes—such as the daily faxing of vital records—that burdened care delivery.

"My time as a CNA showed me exactly how administrative burdens can hinder the delivery of quality care," said McAlister. "Whether it is a healthcare provider or a legal professional, our job is to simplify their workflows so they can focus on their expertise. I am thrilled to join LivTech to continue that mission."

Advocacy and Mentorship

Beyond her operational duties, McAlister is a prominent advocate for women in technology. She has a history of founding Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to support female professionals and currently serves on the board of Fe League, an inclusive community focused on peer mentorship and building "personal boards of advisors" for leaders.

McAlister holds a Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration (MHA), further bridging the gap between clinical understanding and executive SaaS execution.

About LivTech

At LivTech, we provide a comprehensive suite of solutions specifically designed for long-term care. Our objective is to enhance operational efficiency across crucial elements of the care continuum. Our offerings include EHR solutions for providers that round on patients in post-acute, home, and residential care and address vital aspects such as patient records management, medication administration, care coordination, and reporting. We support the success of our EHR solutions with market-leading operational, RCM, payments, and billing solutions so that organizations can be confident that they are providing the best care in the most efficient ways possible. For more information, visit www.livtech.com.

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