Canadian Startup Unveils All-Natural Energy Drink Powered by Functional Mushrooms





TORONTO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starmount, Canada's newest functional beverage company, launches its flagship adaptogenic energy drink, a clean, all-natural alternative to conventional options. Powered by clinically studied lion's mane mushrooms and natural caffeine from the guarana plant, Starmount delivers a crisp, lightly sparkling lemon taste alongside sustained energy without artificial stimulants, crashes, or spikes.

Behind Starmount are Nick and Lindsay Sutcliffe, a Canadian couple with nearly two decades of beverage industry experience, including establishing Pommies as part of Canada's early craft cider movement in 2010. With their background in building consumer beverage brands, the duo saw a clear gap; popular drinks were packed with artificial ingredients, while functional beverages lacked flavour. They bridged that divide by crafting a delicious, functional mushroom beverage in a familiar energy format.

“The energy drink category was long overdue for a reset," says co-founder Lindsay Sutcliffe. "Too many people have to choose between performance and peace of mind in what they drink. The reality is that most energy drinks are filled with artificial everything. We created Starmount for people who care about what they put in their bodies, require real, sustained energy, and expect great taste without compromise.”

Designed for real life, Starmount’s convenient format makes it easy to take on the go, ready for the everyday moments when you need an energy boost the most. It is a drink for those looking for a way to realign their capacity, mentally and physically, without a jarring or extreme intervention.

“We saw early on that functional mushrooms have the power to support focus, energy, and balance. That’s why we wanted to bring them into a format people already know and love,” says Nick, Starmount co-founder. “We believe the natural energy lift of guarana-derived caffeine perfectly complements the functional properties of lion’s mane mushrooms, creating a drink that delivers real benefits with zero compromise on taste and wellbeing.”

The conventional energy drink category relies on synthetic caffeine and artificial sugars that deliver a short-lived boost followed by a sharp crash, often leaving consumers with jitters, heart palpitations, and increased anxiety. Starmount is designed to break that cycle by replacing harsh stimulants with natural functional mushroom compounds found in full-spectrum lion’s mane, including erinacines A and C and hericenone A, which have been studied for their potential to support cognitive performance and mood balance. Each serving of Starmount contains 1500 mg of dried lion’s mane mushrooms and 110 mg of natural caffeine sourced from guarana, providing a smoother, more gradual energy lift without the jolt. The result is sustained energy without the overly complex ingredient lists or earthy taste common in other functional beverages. For optimal results, Starmount should be consumed daily for at least one week.

Starmount was made for people who embrace wellness as part of a fulfilling life, but not as an all-consuming mission; for people who are optimistic about their health choices but keep things practical and in balance with the rest of their lifestyle. Starting May 15, Starmount is available at drinkstarmount.com for $15.96 per four-can pack, with distribution expanding to local retailers in the months to follow.

For more information, please visit https://drinkstarmount.com/.

About Starmount

Starmount is a Canadian functional beverage company founded by a husband-and-wife duo, Nick and Lindsay Sutcliffe, based in Hockley Valley, Ontario. Driven by the mission to redefine beverages and introduce the benefits of functional mushrooms into everyday lives, the founders craft drinks made with simple, sustainably and consciously sourced ingredients. The first Starmont offering features all-natural components, including guarana, lion’s mane, and organic cane sugar, and contains just 45 calories per serving. The result is a crisp, citrus-forward beverage with a light, refreshing carbonation in every sip. Future offerings will also showcase the benefits of functional mushrooms in familiar formats and flavours.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e13e2de7-588d-4d37-b565-06987ce9ac15



