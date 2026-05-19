Haivision Showcases Video Wall, Secure Video Distribution, and Ultra-Low Latency Innovations at InfoComm 2026

MONTREAL, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, will showcase its latest innovations at InfoComm 2026, taking place from June 17-19 in Las Vegas, at booth N6013.



At InfoComm, Haivision will demonstrate its mission-critical video ecosystem, including its award-winning video wall visualization, IPTV, and video networking solutions, enabling organizations to monitor operations, distribute real-time intelligence, and collaborate more effectively across distributed environments. Haivision will also highlight innovations in its ultra-low latency live video contribution portfolio, enabling broadcast and live production teams to transport high-quality live video from virtually any location over any network.



Video Wall Solution for Operation Centers: Haivision Command 360



Haivision Command 360 is an award-winning video wall solution designed for operation and command centers to deliver situational awareness and real-time decision-making in mission-critical environments.



By unifying video feeds, applications, and data into a single, intuitive interface, Command 360 enables teams to monitor complex operations and respond in real time. Its integrated video processing, dynamic KVM control, and centralized management streamline workflows while supporting secure and scalable deployments across enterprise, government, public safety, and defense organizations.



Secure and Scalable IPTV Video Distribution



For enterprise and government organizations, Haivision Media Platform provides a flexible and scalable solution for multi-site communications and IPTV, high-capacity live video monitoring and recording, and highly secure video delivery to browsers, set-top boxes, and mobile devices.



Ultra-Low Latency Live Video Over Any Network



Making their InfoComm 2026 debut, the Makito ONE video transport platform and Falkon X4 mobile video transmitter expand Haivision’s live video contribution portfolio by offering greater flexibility, scalability, and reliability for broadcast and live production teams.



The Makito ONE single-blade encoding/decoding solution features H.264, HEVC, and JPEG XS support and SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 connectivity, bringing broadcasters the ability to adapt to specific needs in the field, support evolving production capabilities, and maximize efficiency across diverse production environments. The Falkon X4 5G mobile video transmitter is purpose-built for remote production of live sports and 24/7 news, delivering robust, uninterrupted connectivity over bonded cellular networks even in congested network environments.



“Organizations today rely on our mission-critical video solutions to drive faster, more informed decisions,” said Marcus Schioler, Vice President of Marketing at Haivision. “At InfoComm 2026, we’ll demonstrate how our expanded product portfolio, spanning live video contribution, video wall visualization, and secure video distribution, enables teams to see more, react faster, and operate with confidence in the most demanding environments.”



Visit Haivision at InfoComm 2026, booth N6013, to experience live demonstrations and learn how its technologies support live video workflows across enterprise, government, public safety, and broadcast environments.



To schedule a meeting with a Haivision expert, visit: https://www.haivision.com/events/infocomm-2026/



About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Haivision enables organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. Haivision provides high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at www.haivision.com.

Lamia Milonas

+1 (514) 799-8105

lmilonas@haivision.com