PatentVest Launches New Case Studies Section Featuring Strategic AI IP Engagement with Docana

· New case study highlights how PatentVest helped Docana navigate a complex AI patent landscape through freedom-to-operate analysis, competitive intelligence, and strategic IP positioning.

· The launch introduces a new Case Studies section on the PatentVest website focused on real-world examples of strategic IP leadership and innovation management.

Dallas, TX, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PatentVest, a leading provider of IP Strategy and IP Law services, announced the launch of a new Case Studies section on its website, beginning with a featured engagement with Docana, an artificial intelligence company operating within a rapidly evolving LLM-related patent environment.

The case study, titled: “From Patent Risk to Strategic Clarity: How Docana Built an IP Strategy with PatentVest,” outlines how PatentVest supported Docana in evaluating competitive patent landscapes, defining freedom-to-operate boundaries, and developing a strategic framework around patent protection and trade secret positioning.

The engagement focused on helping Docana better understand the competitive IP environment surrounding enterprise AI and large language model technologies before scaling product development and broader commercialization efforts.

Key highlights from the case study include:

· AI Patent Landscape Analysis: PatentVest analyzed AI-related patent landscapes across global jurisdictions to identify relevant competitive activity and strategic positioning considerations.

· Freedom-to-Operate and Competitive Intelligence: The engagement helped define freedom-to-operate boundaries, identify competitive blind spots, and evaluate whitespace opportunities within the evolving AI patent ecosystem.

· Strategic IP Decision-Making: PatentVest supported decision-making around which technologies should be patented versus protected as trade secrets to preserve long-term competitive advantage.

“AI companies are operating in increasingly dense and fast-moving patent environments,” said Javier Chamorro, COO of PatentVest. “The challenge is no longer just whether something is patentable. Companies need strategic visibility into the landscape before risk becomes embedded in the product.”

The new Case Studies section is designed to showcase real-world examples of strategic IP guidance, competitive intelligence, and innovation-focused decision-making across emerging technology sectors.

The Docana case study is now available on the PatentVest website. https://www.patentvest.com/case-studies/from-patent-risk-to-strategic-clarity-how-docana-built-an-ip-strategy-with-patentvest/.

For more information, please contact info@patentvest.com.

About PatentVest

PatentVest is the first integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and law firm built for companies where patents drive enterprise value. The firm pairs seasoned IP counsel with a dedicated analyst team and a proprietary technology platform to deliver portfolio strategy, diligence, and prosecution work with the rigor of Big Law and the speed modern innovators require. PatentVest Pulse, the firm's research series, maps the competitive and IP landscapes of frontier technology sectors, from brain-computer interfaces and humanoid robotics to AI infrastructure and next-generation therapeutics, giving investors, boards, and operators a clear view of who owns the innovation that will define each market. PatentVest is a division of MDB Capital Holdings (Nasdaq: MDBH). Learn more at patentvest.com.

Disclaimer: This case study is for informational purposes only and is not legal advice. The details provided herein reflect the results of a specific matter; similar outcomes are not to be expected, relied upon, or guaranteed. Results may vary based on individual circumstances. Viewing this material or contacting the firm does not create an attorney-client relationship or privileged communication.