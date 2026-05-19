PRIDE Industries Recognized as a 2026 Top Military Spouse Employer

Roseville, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries has been recognized by U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM) as a 2026 Top Military Spouse Employer, earning national distinction for its dedication to supporting career opportunities for military spouses.

USVM awards the Top Military Spouse Employer distinction to organizations that demonstrate leadership in recruiting, hiring, and retaining military spouses while offering the flexibility and career continuity needed to navigate frequent relocations and the demands of military life. PRIDE Industries was selected for this honor due to its inclusive hiring practices, diverse employment pathways, and ongoing support for military families.

“Military spouses bring incredible flexibility, resilience, and problem-solving skills to the workforce,” said Craig Levra, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries. “At PRIDE Industries, we are intentional about creating opportunities that move with them—roles that offer stability, growth, and purpose despite the unique challenges of military life. Being recognized by U.S. Veterans Magazine as a Top Military Spouse Employer reflects our commitment to helping military families thrive.”

According to USVM, organizations named Top Military Spouse Employers are evaluated on factors such as workplace flexibility, remote or portable employment options, professional development opportunities, and a demonstrated commitment to supporting military-connected talent.

“Organizations that invest in military spouses are investing in an incredibly skilled and determined workforce,” said Mona Lisa Faris, President and Publisher at U.S. Veterans Magazine. “PRIDE Industries’ commitment to flexibility, career development, and support for military families reflects the kind of leadership we are proud to highlight through our 2026 Top Military Spouse Employer recognition.”

PRIDE Industries supports military spouses through skills-based hiring, remote and location-flexible roles, mentoring, and access to training and career development programs. The organization also provides workforce and recruiting solutions to help other employers strengthen inclusive hiring efforts for military spouses and other underrepresented talent pools.

Supporting military spouses is part of PRIDE Industries’ broader mission to create employment for people with disabilities, military veterans, and others who face barriers to employment. In support of this mission, the social enterprise provides award-winning manufacturing and facilities services to businesses and government agencies nationwide, and partners with leading companies to grow inclusive employment opportunities.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, the company provides facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, the organization helps individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

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