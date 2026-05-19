Tive Seal Now Available Globally to Help Shippers Detect and Prevent In-Transit Tampering at Scale

BOSTON, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced the general availability of the Tive Seal, a single-use, Bluetooth-enabled, high-security cable lock that provides real-time tamper detection to help teams protect container and trailer doors. The Tive Seal was developed in partnership with TydenBrooks , a global leader in security seals and solutions. Following extensive testing, customer feedback, and expanded global certification efforts, the Tive Seal is now commercially available worldwide.

Designed to strengthen shipment security measures, the Tive Seal locks containers or trailer doors while adding a layer of intelligent digital protection. Fully integrated with Tive’s Solo 5G trackers and cloud platform, the Seal provides real-time tamper alerts the moment security is compromised—whether through cable cutting, forced entry, or device damage—empowering teams to respond immediately before incidents escalate.

The Tive Seal feeds actionable analytics directly into the Tive cloud platform, giving customers real-time visibility into cargo security. Data collected by the Tive Seal and Solo 5G trackers also integrates seamlessly with existing Transportation Management Systems (TMS), enabling logistics providers to strengthen cargo protection without disrupting operations.

“Cargo theft is one of the most persistent and costly threats facing shippers today, and it continues to get worse. Thieves are more sophisticated, incidents are harder to detect, and by the time most teams know something went wrong, the damage is done. The Tive Seal changes that equation," said Krenar Komoni, CEO of Tive. "The Tive Seal adds an intelligent layer of cargo protection by helping companies detect tampering instantly. Anyone transporting high-value goods can deploy the Seal as a wider theft-prevention program to gain an extra layer of security, and reduce the risk of cargo theft before losses occur.”

The launch of the Tive Seal marks another milestone in Tive’s mission to eliminate shipment delays, damage, and theft while improving shipment integrity and customer trust across the supply chain.

The Tive Seal is available for purchase by contacting Tive at 617.631.8483 or by contacting an account manager directly. For more information about the Tive Seal, please visit the Tive website .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 1,200 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .