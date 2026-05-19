Propertize Ventures and SOCO Construction Announce Strategic Partnership for Waco’s $1 Billion Downtown Redevelopment Project

NEW YORK, NY, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Propertize Ventures LLC, a New York-based full-service real estate development firm, and SOCO Construction, an employee-owned construction and development company, announced a strategic partnership to advance two landmark mixed-use districts in downtown Waco, Texas: “Barron’s Branch” and the “Ballpark District.”

Rendering of the proposed Waco Downtown Redevelopment Project.

These two related multi-phase projects, situated along the Brazos River on over 42 acres of municipally owned land, represent the most significant potential investment in Waco’s downtown to-date and are intended to help shape the city’s riverfront into a scenic, vibrant, and walkable destination.

Barron’s Branch represents the first phase of Waco’s larger Downtown Redevelopment Project. It is comprised of a proposed 8.5 acres of private development on either side of a new, 12-acre city funded park. This park will feature a winding creek, waterfront pathways, a pedestrian bridge, and accessible green spaces. The surrounding mixed-use development is anticipated to include over 1 million gross sq. ft. across eight lots, with construction beginning as soon as 2027. Last week, city

council unanimously advanced Propertize Ventures’ proposal for three key parcels within this district.

Immediately to the west, demolition has already begun for the 23-acre “Ballpark District.” Envisioned as a multi-phase project, early phases will focus on mid-rise residential development, waterfront retail and dining activation, and – serving as an anchor – a new Minor League Baseball stadium and adjoining hotel. Together with Barron’s Branch, these developments leverage coordinated infrastructure planning and TIRZ participation to maximize long-term community benefit, subject to final city approvals.

“This partnership combines Propertize Ventures’ expertise in sports-anchored mixed-use development and public-private financing with SOCO’s proven execution capabilities in delivering complex, multi-phase projects,” said William DiRe, Partner at Propertize Ventures. “Together, we are proposing a district that has the potential to serve Waco for generations.”

Khawar Malik, Capital Advisor at Propertize Ventures, emphasized this partnership’s appeal to investors: “Our Waco project represents a public-private partnership that resonates with capital partners globally. The collaboration between SOCO’s execution discipline and Propertize’s experience in mixed-use districts forms a compelling investment thesis aligned with long-term institutional capital seeking stable, yield-oriented opportunities in emerging U.S. markets.”

With decades of experience in urban mid- and high-rise construction, SOCO Construction has delivered billions of dollars in value across a diverse portfolio spanning the Northeast and Florida. The firm’s hands-on leadership and disciplined approach to complex projects position them as a strong partner for the development of this scale.

“Our joint initiative in Waco represents exactly the type of project where SOCO excels: dense, mixed-use environments that require coordination across multiple buildings, stakeholders, and phases,” said Seth Levy, President & CEO of SOCO Construction. “We are grateful for Propertize’s work over the past several years to push this downtown Waco redevelopment ahead, and we look forward to working closely with the city and stakeholders as this vision evolves.”

About Propertize Ventures

Propertize Ventures is a full-service real estate development firm headquartered in New York City, specializing in sports-anchored mixed-use developments and public-private partnerships. The firm deploys long-term capital into strategic urbanization efforts across the United States, targeting underutilized assets in high-growth regions and using creative financing structures to design and build vibrant, entertainment-anchored communities. Propertize Ventures is committed to unlocking the extraordinary potential of underserved, mid-sized American cities by bringing together world-

class architecture, transformative mixed-use development, and sustainable spaces where communities can thrive.

About SOCO Construction

SOCO Construction is a well-established, employee-owned construction firm with a strong track record delivering complex residential, mixed-use, and institutional projects. Known for hands-on leadership and disciplined execution, SOCO manages projects from early planning through completion, with recent work including The Park in Berkeley Heights, NJ; The Grand and The Metro in West New York, NJ; and major developments in Asbury Park and Eatontown, NJ.

For further information, please reach out to contact@propertize.ventures.