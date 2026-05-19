Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Accepted Into Luxury Travel Group Virtuoso as a Regional Partner

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours is proud to announce its acceptance into Virtuoso’s exclusive travel network as a regional partner serving the group’s member agencies and their travel advisors in Latin America and the Caribbean; the U.S. and Canada. Inclusion in Virtuoso will present new sales and marketing opportunities within those markets, connecting Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours with advisors specializing in luxury and experience-driven travel and their highly desirable clientele. Virtuoso agencies worldwide sell an average of (U.S.) $35 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel.

“Virtuoso is pleased to welcome Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours as a regional partner serving Latin America and the Caribbean; the U.S. and Canada,” said Lori Sheller, vice president, global cruise at Virtuoso. “Scenic’s commitment to exceptional service and immersive luxury travel experiences aligns well with the interests of advisors and clients within these markets. We look forward to developing a strong relationship together.”

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours joins Virtuoso’s curated portfolio of the finest luxury travel providers, including top-tier hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines and tour operators. As a regional partner, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours will be able to connect and network with Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, allowing them to develop relationships with leading leisure travel advisors.

“This is a very exciting milestone for our brand, as it further supports our leadership position in the luxury vacation segment and positions our Scenic River ships and Scenic Discovery Yachts amongst the select vacation products recommended by Virtuoso travel advisors in Latin America and the Caribbean, the U.S. and Canada,” said Ken Muskat, president of Scenic Group USA & LATAM. “We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with the advisor community in these regions while introducing more luxury travelers to the highly personalized experiences that define Scenic.”

Known for its highly inclusive approach to ultra-luxury travel, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours operates river voyages throughout Europe and Southeast Asia alongside expedition and ocean sailings aboard Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II, The World’s First Discovery Yachts™, as well as the new Scenic Ikon, beginning service in 2028. Combining sophisticated yacht design with world class dining, wellness and expedition capabilities, Scenic offers guests deeply immersive journeys to some of the world’s most extraordinary destinations without compromising comfort or personalization.

“In Canada, we continue to see strong momentum and growing demand for intimate, ultra-luxury travel experiences,” said Lisa McCaskill, Scenic’s vice president of sales and marketing for Canada. “This partnership creates exciting new opportunities to introduce more Canadian travelers to our river cruises and Discovery Yacht experiences around the world.”

For more information about Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, call +1 (954) 697-7752 or visit Luxury Cruises & Tours.

About Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has 40 years of experience creating immersive, all-inclusive luxury travel experiences across the globe. Renowned for its award-winning river cruises and ultra luxury Discovery Yacht voyages, Scenic offers guests unrivaled journeys through Europe, Southeast Asia, the Arctic, Antarctica, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and beyond. Scenic operates Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II, The World’s First Discovery Yachts™, combining sophisticated yacht design with world-class wellness, up to 10 dining experiences, butler service and expedition capabilities including helicopters, a submarine and expert-led exploration. Scenic’s highly inclusive philosophy allows guests to experience exceptional destinations with seamless service, curated excursions and personalized experiences throughout every journey. Scenic is proudly part of Scenic Group which includes Emerald Cruises & Tours. For more information, visit Luxury Cruises & Tours.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 58 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with 2,800 of the world’s best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Annual sales of (U.S.) $35 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.