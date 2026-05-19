Steve Richards of Becklar Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Mountain West Finalist by EY US

Ogden, Utah, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar announces CEO Steve Richards as a finalist for the 2026 Entrepreneur Of The Year® Mountain West Award by EY US. Now in its 41st year, the program recognizes bold leaders who drive innovation, build high-growth organizations, and create lasting impact in their industries.

An independent panel of judges selected Richards from a competitive group of finalists based on his entrepreneurial leadership, commitment to purpose, company growth, and long-term value creation.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®, one of the most respected awards for business leaders,” said Steve Richards. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and our mission to deliver innovative safety and security solutions that protect people, property, and workers every day. I’m grateful to our mission-focused employees, customers, and partners who make our growth and impact possible.”

Becklar is recognized throughout North America for its technology solutions that power critical safety and security services across multiple industries. Under Richards’ leadership, Becklar has expanded its capabilities, strengthened its market position, and strategically invested in innovation to meet evolving customer needs. The company now operates the most monitoring centers of any wholesale provider and maintains the most redundant monitoring infrastructure in the market. Utilizing its exclusive AI-powered monitoring platform, combined with skilled and caring operators, Becklar delivers the fastest emergency response times in the industry — averaging less than 10 seconds — and has been named Monitoring Center of the Year by The Monitoring Association twice in the last four years. By providing the industry’s most comprehensive suite of connected safety solutions, along with exceptional service, Becklar has become the fastest-growing critical event monitoring service provider across North America.

This year’s Mountain West Entrepreneur Of The Year finalists represent leaders across Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington, spanning industries including technology, healthcare, manufacturing and consumer products. Regional award winners will be announced on June 18, 2026, and will advance to be considered for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, presented at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, SAP, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In the Mountain West region, sponsors also include regional Gold sponsors Big Picture, Perkins Coie, Strong & Hanni Law Firm and Truss, and regional Silver sponsors ADP, Pierpont Communications and Silicon Slopes.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 entrepreneurs in the United States and expanded to nearly 80 countries globally. The program recognizes leaders who create long-term value through innovation and growth. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society, and the planet, while building trust in capital markets. For more information, visit ey.com.



About Becklar

Becklar is the SMART Critical Event Monitoring Company, offering the only SMART Protection Platform on the market. This platform uniquely provides the most comprehensive safety solutions in North America, offering unmatched protection to People, Property and Employees through any endpoint, delivering critical event monitoring and response solutions through a complete ecosystem of lifesaving and life-enhancing technologies. Advanced AI-enabled solutions and industry leading IoT devices are unified with skilled operators to provide unmatched services across diverse sectors, including proactive video remote guarding, security & fire monitoring, workforce safety, personal health and safety, and critical event response. Designed for action in urgent situations, the Becklar SMART Protection Platform delivers the fastest response times in the industry, for care and life-saving intervention in the moments that matter. Headquartered in Ogden, Utah, Becklar serves customers across North America.