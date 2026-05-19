Own Your Data, Own Your Future: Resonate Closes the Intelligence Gap Between Independent Agencies and Holding Companies

RESTON, Va., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate, the leader in predictive consumer intelligence, today announced the launch of Predictive Consumer Intelligence Install, a new offering that delivers Resonate’s full catalog of individual-level predictive data directly into agency environments for use across insights, modeling segmentation, personalization, and audience development.

The agency market is undergoing a structural shift. Agencies that have historically sold services such as media planning, buying, and creative are now investing in proprietary data products: owned assets that generate recurring revenue, deepen client relationships, and create competitive differentiation from other agencies.

To create these products, agencies are building their own consumer data layers, unified environments where client first-party data, identity infrastructure, and licensed data create a single, connected view of every customer. Holding companies have spent years and billions of dollars on this data layer, and independent agencies have largely been trying to build the same capability without the quality of intelligence to compete.

Predictive Consumer Intelligence Install erases that gap with individual-level predictive consumer intelligence based on the values, motivations, and intent of consumers — without having to buy a data company or lock into a specific platform to get it. Agencies gain access to 12,000+ individual, predictive attributes spanning the full US adult population and delivered for use in their own infrastructure.

“With AI and intense competition cutting into margins, agencies simply can’t afford to repeat the business models of the past,” says Jonathan Ricard, Chief Strategy Officer at Resonate. “Building a consumer data layer with Predictive Consumer Intelligence Install provides the depth, recency, and scale of intelligence right in the agency’s own environment, so they can make the shift to data products, win more pitches, and deliver results. This offering gives you that ground truth. What you build on top if it is yours.”

Built for Every Stage of the Maturity Curve

Agencies seeking to build data products are not all in the same place. Some are building end-to-end from scratch, ready to own the entire stack. Others are assembling pieces, adding proprietary capability on top of existing tools. Others are just beginning to see why the investment matters.

Predictive Consumer Intelligence Install is designed to be useful at all three stages. For agencies ready to build their own full solution, it provides individual-level intelligence that can be integrated with any identity graph, platform, or downstream activation tool without lock-in. For agencies building incrementally, it can also provide a source of truth for audience understanding, measurement, and targeting that can expand over time. For agencies in the earliest stages, this offering accelerates the path to a differentiated data capability.

The shift to a product-based business model of owned assets is how agencies create margin that does not depend on headcount, markup, or billable hours. It’s what the holding companies have spent years and billions to build. Now independent agencies have access to the same starting point.

Predictive Consumer Intelligence Install is available as a standalone Data-as-a-Service offering and alongside Resonate Ignition, the AI-powered agency operating system for insight, activation, and measurement.

About Resonate

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is the leader in predictive consumer intelligence. For 18 years, Resonate has been on the forefront of AI and data science, recognizing early on that the industry's problem was never "more data," but the critical inability to capture the unobservable 'why' behind consumer decisions. Our proprietary data infrastructure is purpose-built to decode human motivations at scale, enabling brands to move beyond simple observation. Resonate transforms this deep understanding into predictable action, giving our customers the definitive understanding needed to confidently find their next best voters and donors, maximize growth, and drive measurable loyalty across every stage of the funnel.

Press Contact:

Pr@resonate.com