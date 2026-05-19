HondaJet APMG S Upgrade Package Now Certified in Mexico

APMG S program is now available to owners in both the U.S. and Mexico of HondaJet Classic and APMG aircraft, enabling performance and capabilities of recent technical innovations.

Upgrade program is available through the Honda Aircraft Company Greensboro, NC Service Center and its extensive global Authorized Service Center network





GREENSBORO, N.C., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HondaJet Classic and APMG owners in Mexico can now upgrade their aircraft with the cutting-edge performance and technical innovations introduced on more recent iterations of the platform, such as the HondaJet Elite S, with the Federal Civil Aviation Agency’s (AFAC) formal certification of the HondaJet APMG S performance upgrade package. U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification was announced in Dec. 2025.

“We are excited to provide our customers in Mexico the opportunity to upgrade their aircraft with the advanced technology and performance of more recent iterations of the award-winning HondaJet,” said Amod Kelkar, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer at Honda Aircraft Company. “We are pursuing additional international certifications and hope to expand availability of the APMG S upgrade package to more HondaJet customers around the world soon.”

Honda Aircraft Company is offering the APMG S modifications package through the company’s Greensboro, NC Service Center as well as its global network of 21 Authorized Service Centers. AVEMEX is the official HondaJet distributor for Mexico, offering sales and MRO services, including the APMG S upgrade package. Moreover, the Honda Aircraft Company has already modified several pre-owned HondaJet aircraft with APMG S upgrades, which are available through its pre-owned aircraft program.

The HondaJet APMG S upgrade package includes avionics software and hardware that deliver faster processing speeds and enable future innovation across the legacy HondaJet fleet. These enhancements also bring key features from the HondaJet Elite S – such as the Advanced Steering Augmentation System (ASAS) – to a wider portion of the fleet. These advancements support handling precision and expand crosswind capability. As part of the HondaJet APMG S modifications, owners and operators also gain access to a 136-kilogram (300-lb) increase in Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) over the unmodified legacy HondaJet. This enhancement enables operators to access an expanded range of useful loads. Operators also gain Graphical Weight and Balance features, enabling pilots to input loading and fuel data to estimate takeoff and landing weights.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. responsible for the research, development, sales, marketing, customer service and manufacture of the innovative HondaJet Elite II. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina. Global deliveries of the HondaJet surpassed the 250-mark in 2024. The company is now developing its newest aircraft, the 11-occupant HondaJet Echelon, which will be produced in North Carolina alongside the HondaJet Elite II, as Honda Aircraft continues to advance the global Honda brand slogan “The Power of Dreams: How We Move You.”

Learn more with the Honda Digital FactBook.

Important Notice

Although the information included in this press release is accurate as of the date of publication, this information is subject to change at any time without notice. American Honda Motor Co., Inc. assumes no responsibility for updating this information.

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