dacadoo and Bradesco Vida e Previdência Partner to Bring Digital Health Engagement to Millions in Brazil

Zurich, Switzerland, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dacadoo, a Swiss-based global leader in customer engagement through its digital health engagement platform in preventative health, has entered a strategic partnership with Bradesco Vida e Previdência in Brazil.

dacadoo partners with Bradesco Vida e Previdência to power digital health engagement in Brazil.

As part of the collaboration, dacadoo will power Viva Longevidade, a white-label version of its award-winning Digital Health Engagement Platform (DHEP) deployed in Brazilian Portuguese. The platform is designed to encourage users to improve their health and well-being through a combination of behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and gamification.

The partnership marks another step in dacadoo’s expansion across Latin America and reflects growing demand among insurers for digital solutions in preventative health that drive customer engagement, increase customer retention, and promote healthier habits at scale.

The relationship between the companies began in 2022, when a pilot project using dacadoo’s platform was conducted among employees of the insurance group. The project achieved high levels of engagement and very positive results, demonstrating the effectiveness of dacadoo’s technology in promoting healthy habits and strengthening long-term customer relationships.

Following this success, Bradesco Vida e Previdência is now extending the solution to its customer base, using dacadoo’s digital health engagement capabilities to accelerate its innovation and digital transformation strategy.

Peter Ohnemus, CEO and Founder of dacadoo, commented, “We are very proud to partner with Bradesco Vida e Previdência, part of the Bradesco Seguros Group, one of the leading insurance groups in Latin America, to bring our digital health engagement platform to millions of people in Brazil. This collaboration reinforces our mission to make the world a healthier place and shows how our technology can support insurers in driving engagement, loyalty, and better health outcomes.”

Bernardo Castello, CEO of Bradesco Vida e Previdência, added, “We are constantly seeking innovative solutions to add value to our customers’ experience. The partnership with dacadoo allows us to offer a robust and personalized continuous care platform that encourages healthier habits and strengthens long-term relationships with our policyholders.”

About Bradesco Vida e Previdência

Bradesco Vida e Previdência, part of Grupo Bradesco Seguros, has operated in Brazil for more than four decades and protects its members through private pension and VGBL plans, as well as life and accident insurance. The company offers pension plan options across fixed income, variable income, and multimarket funds for different customer profiles. In life and accident insurance, where it is a market leader, Bradesco Vida e Previdência offers a broad range of products with coverage for various situations, including serious illness, loss of income due to involuntary unemployment, and personalized assistance services.

About dacadoo

dacadoo is a Swiss-based technology company that develops technology solutions for digital health engagement and health risk quantification. Our Enterprise SaaS based digital health engagement platform (DHEP) is a mobile-first solution that leverages behavioral science, AI, and gamification to help end-users improve their health outcomes while helping clients to improve customer engagement and loyalty through personalization. This platform is available in over 18 languages and can be licensed as a white label offering or through APIs to develop/enhance custom solutions. Our award-winning Risk Engine, which calculates relative risk on mortality and morbidity in real-time, is also available for license through APIs. dacadoo’s global employees are committed to making the world a healthier place. We strongly value security and privacy, with an Information Security and Privacy Management System certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards.

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