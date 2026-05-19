360 Privacy Expands Senior Leadership as Threats to Executives and High-Profile Individuals Grow More Complex

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Privacy today announced four appointments: Jim Neidig as Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives; Ryan Long as Senior Vice President, Converged Intelligence; John Giebel as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Enterprise Solutions; and Jason Chapman as Senior Director, Client Strategy and Protection.

Why It Matters

Personal data has become the attack surface. Across the industry, personal data exposure sitting on broker sites, in breach repositories, and in public records has become the starting point for attacks on high-profile individuals and organizations. Generative AI has accelerated this shift. Threat actors are using large language models to automate reconnaissance, voice cloning to defeat verification controls, and synthetic media to harass, defraud, and damage reputations at a speed traditional security programs weren't built to handle. The consequences are visible: family offices are navigating more sophisticated impersonation attempts against principals and staff; corporate security teams are managing more home-address-driven incidents tied to controversial business decisions; and athletes and entertainers are contending with AI-generated harassment campaigns that move from platform to platform within hours.

"This is the environment our clients operate in, and it demands a fundamentally different approach to protection," said Adam Jackson, founder and CEO of 360 Privacy. "Bringing Jim, Ryan, John, and Jason onto the team reflects our commitment to staying ahead of these shifts and giving our clients the expertise they need to navigate converged digital, physical, and reputational risk. Each of them brings a discipline we believe clients need as digital exposure continues to drive harm across multiple domains."

The 360 Strata platform gives clients a continuous view of their exposure landscape and the reductions verified over time, supported by a U.S.-based analyst team that identifies and removes exposed personal information at the source. The four new appointments deepen that capacity, bringing enterprise security, corporate intelligence, executive protection, and cyber threat intelligence expertise into how 360 Privacy serves clients operating in this landscape

Jim Neidig, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives

A former U.S. Army Ranger and Special Forces soldier, Neidig joins 360 Privacy after 11 years at Apple, most recently as Chief Security Officer. At 360 Privacy he will work directly with client CSOs and security leadership teams, translating the firm's exposure-reduction capabilities into programs that fit inside an enterprise security stack. Having built and run enterprise security at one of the world's most targeted companies, he understands what's required to build, adapt, and maintain programs like this within large organizations and family offices.

Ryan Long, Senior Vice President, Converged Intelligence

Long has spent his career across global intelligence, emerging risk, protective services, and the weaponization of AI. He previously led Global Intelligence and Executive Protection at McDonald’s, founded and ran INTELAB Ventures, and served as president of the Association of International Risk Intelligence Professionals. He continues to serve as a military intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserves. At 360 Privacy, Long helps executives, boards, family offices, and senior security leaders understand how digital exposure feeds risk across physical security, reputation, governance, and AI-enabled targeting, and how to manage that risk before it converges on the individual.

John Giebel, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Enterprise Solutions

Giebel joins after seven years at Medtronic, where he spent the last two as Head of Global Security. Before Medtronic, he held senior corporate security roles across the Fortune 500 and built a background in law enforcement. Corporate security leaders trust someone who's sat in their seat, Giebel has done it across multiple Fortune 500 environments, and that's the lens he brings to every client conversation.

Jason Chapman, Senior Director, Client Strategy and Protection

Chapman, a former United States Secret Service leader, brings nearly three decades of experience across law enforcement, executive protection, risk, and investigations. He has advised executives on threat, counterintelligence, and risk mitigation strategies designed to protect people, assets, and reputation, and has led complex investigations and crisis response work that pulls physical and digital risk insight together to support executive decision-making.

About 360 Privacy

360 Privacy is the leader in Digital Exposure Reduction, identifying and removing the personal data exposure that drives cyber, physical, and reputational threats to enterprises, executives, athletes, board members, and high-profile families. Powered by its proprietary 360 Strata platform, the company combines automated detection, exposure removal, and analyst-led intelligence to reduce personal risk at its source. By unifying data broker removal, social media and dark web monitoring, real estate exposure detection, and continuous analyst-driven investigations, 360 Privacy helps cybersecurity, physical security, and executive protection teams close digital attack pathways before they are exploited. To learn more, please visit: https://www.360privacy.io

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