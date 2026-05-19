Codex Labs Secures Two U.S. Patents for BiaComplex® Eczema Technology, With Two Peer-Reviewed Clinical Trials Showing Up to 99% Symptom Reduction — Without Steroids

SAN JOSE, California — May 19, 2026, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex Labs Corporation, a Silicon Valley skin-tech company specializing in plant-biotech-derived dermatology, announced that it has been granted two U.S. patents covering the compositions and methods behind its BiaComplex® eczema treatment technology — the foundation of the company's Bia and Antü product lines. The patents are backed by two peer-reviewed clinical trials demonstrating up to a 99% reduction in adult eczema severity, all achieved without the use of topical corticosteroids.

The two patents — U.S. Patent No. 12,458,675 (granted November 4, 2025) and U.S. Patent No. 12,605,417 (granted April 21, 2026) — protect the synergistic blend of biotech-derived plant actives at the heart of BiaComplex® and BiaComplex® 2.0, along with the integrated topical-and-supplement protocol designed to repair the skin barrier from both the outside and the inside.

Atopic dermatitis (eczema) affects more than 31 million Americans, disrupting sleep, daily life, and emotional wellbeing through relentless itch, skin barrier breakdown, and chronic inflammation. While topical corticosteroids remain the standard of care, prolonged use carries well-documented concerns including skin thinning and limitations on long-term use. Codex Labs' BiaComplex® technology takes a different approach, targeting a key biological driver of eczema severity: filaggrin, a structural skin

barrier protein that is significantly depleted in eczema-prone skin. The patented composition has been

shown to upregulate filaggrin production and support skin barrier repair, while the company's

intentionally paired soap and supplement protect the skin microbiome and rebuild the skin barrier from

within.

Clinical Evidence: Two Peer-Reviewed Studies

The patented technology is backed by two open-label clinical trials, both conducted in Poland by

Eurofins Dermscan/Pharmascan and published in the Journal of Integrative Dermatology.

In the first study, adults with mild to moderate eczema (mean baseline SCORAD 29.8) using the Bia Eczema Relief Lotion and Bia Unscented Soap experienced a 99% reduction in total SCORAD — the gold-standard eczema severity index — over eight weeks, with 79% of participants reporting no itch at all by the end of the study. Skin hydration in affected areas increased by 78%, and transepidermal water loss dropped by 40%. (Journal of Integrative Dermatology, 2026, DOI: 10.64550/joid.qjfcz070)The second study evaluated the integrated inside-out protocol, adding the Antü™ Skin Barrier Support Supplement — an antioxidant-enhanced L-histidine formulation — to the same topical regimen. In 35 adults with moderate eczema (mean baseline SCORAD 34.6), the combined regimen produced a 93% reduction in total SCORAD, a 97% reduction in pruritus, and a 117% increase in skin hydration over eight weeks. By week eight, 91% of participants reported no itch at all. (Journal of Integrative

Dermatology, 2026, DOI: 10.64550/joid.ymnj5r09)

No topical corticosteroids were used in either trial.

“For too long, families managing eczema have faced a tradeoff between effective relief and the

long-term concerns of steroid use — especially for children, where those concerns weigh heaviest,” said Dr. Barbara Paldus, founder and CEO of Codex Labs and inventor on more than 50 U.S. patents. “These two patents represent years of work to address eczema at its biological root, and the clinical evidence behind them shows what we hoped: that rigorous science and accessible care don't have to be at odds. The parents up at 3 a.m. with a child who cannot stop scratching deserve solutions built on real science, not just marketing.”

A First-of-Its-Kind Certification Profile

In April 2025, the Bia Eczema Relief Lotion became the first over-the-counter eczema topical in the world to simultaneously earn both the National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance and Microbiome-Friendly Certification from MyMicrobiome. The product line is approved for use on infants as young as three weeks old.

“So many patients and families are looking for ways to support eczema-prone skin beyond topical steroids. The focus on filaggrin, skin barrier repair, and microbiome-conscious care makes this approach especially compelling. It is so exciting to see patented technology paired with emerging clinical evidence aimed at addressing eczema from multiple angles all at once,” said Dr. Peter Lio, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Northwestern University and co-author of the published clinical studies.

The full Bia eczema product line — including the Bia Eczema Relief Lotion, Bia Unscented Soap, and Bia/Antü Skin Barrier Support Supplements — is available at codexlabscorp.com.

About Codex Labs

Codex Labs™ is a Silicon Valley biotech skincare company that treats inflammatory skin conditions at their source. Founded by scientist and entrepreneur Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs develops clinically proven,

plant-based formulations designed to strengthen the skin barrier and support the skin–gut–brain microbiome in conditions like eczema, acne, rosacea, and psoriasis. The company also created Decode.Me, an integrative

dermatology platform combining microbiome testing, advanced diagnostics, and telehealth — helping patients uncover the root drivers of chronic skin conditions and receive personalized care. Products are vegan, cruelty-free, and trusted by integrative dermatologists and naturopathic physicians. Learn more at codexlabscorp.com and decode-me.com.