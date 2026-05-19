VAST Data Recognizes Carahsoft With Federal Partner of the Year Award for 2025

RESTON, Va., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has received the 2025 Federal Partner of the Year award from VAST Data Federal, a VAST Data subsidiary delivering the AI Operating System to the U.S. Public Sector’s defense, intelligence and civilian agencies. The award was announced at VAST Data’s sales kickoff meeting and acknowledges the significant role Carahsoft played in increasing VAST Data’s year-over-year growth.

“Carahsoft has been an outstanding partner in helping VAST expand our reach across the Federal market,” said Randy Hayes, Vice President, Public Sector at VAST Data Federal. “Their understanding of Government procurement, commitment to partner enablement and ability to bring the right solutions to mission-focused customers have made a meaningful impact on VAST's Public Sector growth. This award recognizes the strength of our collaboration and the important role Carahsoft continues to play in helping agencies access the VAST AI OS.”

Over the past year, Carahsoft has demonstrated a deep commitment to its partnership with VAST Data by enabling new procurement pathways, empowering a broad ecosystem of partners through targeted training and support and driving measurable growth through renewals and solution expansions. Through coordinated marketing initiatives focused on the rapidly evolving AI landscape, Carahsoft also played a key role in elevating awareness of VAST Data’s AI Operating System platform across Government agencies, supporting a wide range of mission-critical workloads. These combined efforts not only strengthened customer outcomes but also significantly expanded VAST Data Federal’s Public Sector footprint, contributing to increased year-over-year growth and reinforcing the success of the partnership.

“We are honored to be recognized by VAST Data as the 2025 Federal Partner of the Year,” said Bryan Jenkins, Sales Director who oversees the VAST Data Team at Carahsoft. “Together, we have expanded access to cutting-edge AI-driven storage technologies, streamlined procurement pathways and delivered scalable, high-performance solutions that help Government agencies meet evolving mission demands. We look forward to continuing to grow our collaboration with VAST Data and our reseller partners to drive meaningful outcomes for our customers across the Federal landscape.”

VAST Data’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 662-2724 or VAST@carahsoft.com ; or learn more about VAST Data’s solutions here .

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .