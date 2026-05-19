HERE Technologies unveils Location Reasoning, redefining geospatial grounding for real-world AI decisions

Solution will improve speed, accuracy and cost efficiency for AI models and agentic systems operating in dynamic, real-world environments

Combines HERE’s enterprise-grade map data, live traffic and road intelligence to deliver reliable outcomes at scale

#1 ranked location platform powering leading automotive, enterprise and logistics companies, with more than 238 million vehicles using HERE services



Amsterdam — HERE Technologies, the world’s leading mapping and location technology company, today announced HERE Location Reasoning, a geospatial, advanced grounding solution that will enable AI models, agentic systems and enterprise deployments to deliver deterministic, location-aware outcomes in real-world environments.

From answering questions to executing real-world decisions

As AI agents move from answering questions to executing tasks, location becomes a critical dependency. Yet, traditional LLMs are not designed to handle dynamic spatial reasoning. The inconsistencies in location reasoning create real-world risk and cost: missed routes, failed automation, higher costs and operational friction.

HERE Location Reasoning will help address this gap by offloading spatial computation from the language model itself, built to be called by an AI system at runtime. Instead of relying on probabilistic reasoning, it will convert location-based questions into structured execution flows, automatically selecting the right HERE map data and location services and fresh, dynamic data (such as traffic, road attributes and network conditions) to produce consistent, decision-ready answers.

Built for real-world, high stakes use cases

AI systems increasingly need to answer real-world location questions that require precise context: finding an EV charger within five minutes of a route, selecting a coffee stop that avoids detours, or determining whether a pharmacy can be reached before closing given live traffic.

More complex tasks include assessing whether a truck can safely make a turn based on road restrictions and computing the fastest compliant route using vehicle, traffic and network constraints. At scale, field service platforms must dispatch the right technician without manual checks, while fleet operators continuously optimize routes across vehicles, time windows and real-time conditions. These decisions demand not just location awareness, but accurate, deterministic spatial computation grounded in how the physical world behaves.

Designed for performance at scale

HERE Location Reasoning is designed for operational performance, delivering consistent results with low latency and cost efficiency. By optimizing execution and reducing unnecessary downstream requests and token usage, it will enable predictable performance and operating costs in production environments.

HERE Location Reasoning is built to deliver several key advantages:

Deterministic results : the same inputs and constraints produce the same answer every time without guessing or hallucinating.

: the same inputs and constraints produce the same answer every time without guessing or hallucinating. Faster outcomes : optimizing execution to reduce latency for location-heavy workflows

: optimizing execution to reduce latency for location-heavy workflows Lower cost : minimizes token usage and avoids unnecessary location API calls.

: minimizes token usage and avoids unnecessary location API calls. Reliable, dynamic outputs : incorporating real-time, dynamic signals such as traffic and road network conditions.

: incorporating real-time, dynamic signals such as traffic and road network conditions. Data privacy by design: no personal data, user identity or query history or any attributable signals are retained or shared.



Powered by HERE’s industry-leading global location platform

HERE Location Reasoning builds on the world’s most comprehensive, enterprise-grade digital representation of the world’s road network. Recognized as the #1 location platform globally by industry analysts, HERE maps and location services help power leading automakers, logistics providers and enterprises worldwide, with more than 238 million vehicles on the road using HERE data.

The HERE platform includes more than 68 million kilometers of mapped roads across more than 200 countries and territories, with the richest set of attributes - from geometry and connectivity to traffic patterns and road rules. It’s continuously updated using billions of real-world data points from diverse signals and sources to maintain a true-to-reality representation.

“AI can describe the world, but it cannot reliably compute how the world works. HERE Location Reasoning will change that,” said Christopher Handley, Senior Vice President of Product Management at HERE Technologies. “As organizations move beyond basic, open data-driven queries to complex, real-world decisions, they are hitting a clear limit: AI models lack the data fidelity and capability to resolve spatial problems efficiently and cost effectively. HERE Location Reasoning aims to provide the missing execution layer, enabling AI systems to compute spatial outcomes accurately and consistently, so they can act in the physical world with speed, confidence and minimal oversight.”

With this offering, HERE extends beyond maps and point APIs to deliver a dedicated, governed execution layer for deterministic location reasoning, helping reduce the burden from builders and enabling trusted, production-ready agentic AI solutions across industries. HERE Location Reasoning is currently available through select, HERE‑led customer and partner engagements. Learn more about HERE AI solutions at https://www.here.com/solutions/innovation-and-ai/agentic-ai.

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For more than 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

Attachments