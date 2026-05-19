NEXGEL Reports Positive Data from Randomized Single-Center IRB Study to Evaluate the Effectiveness and Safety of a Hydrogel Laser Treatment Patch in Laser Hair Removal with a 95.6% Reduction in Plume Concentration

The study concluded that NEXGEL’s hydrogel patch significantly reduced laser plume generation and exposure during laser hair removal and the patch was associated with greater hair reduction and reduced pain compared to the control

The study was published in Lasers in Surgery and Medicine, 2026

LANGHORNE, Pa., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced positive data from the randomized, 30-patient, single-center Institutional Review Board (IRB) clinical study, funded by Innovative Optics, a leading supplier of safety products and personal protective equipment for medical, surgical and aesthetic healthcare facilities globally.

Positive data from the study detailed a 95.6% reduction in plume concentration compared to the control side (p = 0.0001). Additionally, at 90 days posttreatment, the interventional site demonstrated a 37.2% mean reduction in hair density versus 26.7% on the control side (p = 0.3607). Mean pain scores were also significantly lower on the intervention side (3.5 vs. 5.1, p = 0.0033), with no adverse events were reported.

The study data was published in Lazers in Surgery and Medicine, 2026 by Barry E. DiBernardo, Gabriella A. DiBernardo and Jason N. Pozner on March 30, 2026.

The study was conducted at the Florida Clinical Research Center by plastic surgeons Dr. Barry DiBernardo and Dr. Jason Pozner. It was designed to address a critical health hazard associated with laser hair removal, the release of carcinogenic airborne particles and organic compounds “plume” when hair is vaporized by lasers. If inhaled, the plume may affect short- and long-term health of professionals.

Adam Levy, CEO of NEXGEL, commented, “We believe these findings represent a major milestone for NEXGEL’s medical device portfolio as legislative bodies increasingly call for stricter plume management policies. The data from this trial clearly details that our hydrogel patch presents a low-cost, easy-to-use solution to significantly improve the safety for the patient and the practitioner of laser hair removal.”

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal, Hexagels, Turfguard, Kenkoderm, and Dermablock. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

About Innovative Optics

Innovative Optics, established in Maple Grove, Minnesota in 1993, has grown to become a leading supplier of safety products and personal protective equipment for medical, surgical and aesthetic healthcare facilities globally.

Our line of laser safety items includes laser loupe protection, laser glasses, IPL glasses, patient goggles, disposable eye shields, and laser barriers. We believe our job is to help educate and determine the best safety solutions for the needs of a broad scope of healthcare producers and the patients in their care.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “lends,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts.. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

valter@kcsa.com