Roadzen to Present at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) ("Roadzen" or the "Company"), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that Founder and CEO Rohan Malhotra will present at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois on June 3, 2026 at 12:40 p.m. CT. Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

As a first-time presenter at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference — one of the longest-running and premier institutional growth-equity conferences — Roadzen will discuss its mission to transform the global insurance and mobility ecosystem through proprietary AI-powered solutions designed to improve safety, reduce claims costs, and enhance underwriting precision. Management is also expected to provide updates on recent business developments, strategic partnerships, and growth opportunities across key international markets.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://event.summitcast.com/view/DTqswnj6gGSWZ7ywFcvpAo/fjeLmu5D4qrcGyzvCujoaj. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time following the event through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.roadzen.ai .

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management should contact their William Blair representative for additional information.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences.

Thousands of clients across North America, Europe, and Asia — from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents — use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world’s top AI innovators.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 300 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., and India. Learn more at www.roadzen.ai

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated future financial results (including ability to achieve breakeven Adjusted EBITDA), the anticipated closing of our registered direct offering, the anticipated benefits of our products and solutions, strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on June 26, 2025. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Investor Contacts: IR@roadzen.ai

Media Contacts: Sanya Soni sanya@roadzen.ai or media@roadzen.ai