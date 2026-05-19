Guggenheim Investments Expands Real Estate Capabilities with Land Banking Finance Platform

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, a global asset management firm with over $362 billion in total assets1, today announced the expansion of its real estate finance capabilities through a strategic relationship with Bedrock Land Finance LLC, a residential land development originator and servicer.

The relationship will focus on partnering with leading homebuilders to address the structural undersupply of U.S. housing by providing land banking financing across high-growth markets. Land banking enables homebuilders to secure entitled land for future development while maintaining asset-light balance sheets—a critical capital solution as builders navigate elevated interest rates and a heightened focus on delivering affordable homes.

A Differentiated Approach with a Leading Partner

Guggenheim’s partnership with Bedrock Land Finance benefits from their proprietary origination platform and deep relationships with national and regional homebuilders, providing access to a pipeline that is not broadly available in the market.

Bedrock’s in-house team brings decades of residential development experience to deliver the capital, expertise, and flexibility to structure tailored solutions for builders and developers. Bedrock has active projects covering over 7,500 single family lots nationally, with many of the nation’s leading public homebuilders.

“The U.S. faces a shortage of millions of homes, and builders are seeking capital-efficient alternatives to develop them,” said Dina DiLorenzo, President of Guggenheim Investments. “Our relationship with Bedrock Land Finance seeks to find opportunities at the intersection of that structural demand and investor need. Bedrock’s proprietary origination platform and deep homebuilder relationships make them the ideal partner to bring this to scale, which we plan to deliver in a variety of vehicles.”

“We are delighted to partner with a world-class investor like Guggenheim Investments, whose commitment to delivering sophisticated, institutional-quality solutions aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Rodney Montag, senior managing director of Bedrock Land Finance. “Land banking is a compelling asset class sitting at the intersection of structural housing demand and homebuilder capital efficiency — and this partnership further increases Bedrock’s significant access to capital to serve our large homebuilder partners for years to come. Together, we look forward to expanding access to this critical financing solution across high-growth markets nationwide.”

Supporting Housing Development in Growing Communities

By providing capital to support residential land development, the approach contributes to expanding the supply of housing in communities where it is needed most. The focus on high-growth markets with strong employment trends and population growth ensures alignment between capital deployment and genuine housing demand.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is a global asset manager with more than $362 billion in total assets1 across fixed income, equity, and alternative investments. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 220+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

About Bedrock Land Finance

Bedrock Land Finance LLC is a subsidiary of TWG Global and a full-suite provider of land banking origination and development management. Bedrock’s in-house team brings decades of homebuilding and residential development experience to deliver high-quality, extensively-underwritten assets to capital partners. For more information, visit bedrockland.com.

Media Contact

Gerard Carney

Gerard.Carney@guggenheiminvestments.com

917-703-6368

1GI Total Assets are as of 03.31.2026 and includes $246.4 bn in Assets Under Management (AUM), plus $115.8 bn in Assets Under Supervision (AUS) for a total of more than $362 bn. AUM includes leverage of $14.6 bn. AUS includes assets for which GI provides non-advisory services and may include review, analysis, research, reporting, sourcing and evaluation of assets and business operations consulting. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Wealth Solutions, LLC, Guggenheim Private Investments, LLC, Guggenheim Investments Loan Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, and GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC. TWG Global, LLC (“TWG”) currently owns an indirect, substantial economic interest in Guggenheim Investments’ ("GI") parent company, Guggenheim Capital, and is controlled by a Senior Officer of Guggenheim Capital.