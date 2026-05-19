Get SAT and Eutelsat Network Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Multi-Orbit Connectivity for Defense and Government Markets

REHOVOT, Israel and HOUSTON, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get SAT, a leading manufacturer of low-profile satellite terminals, and Eutelsat Network Solutions (EutelsatNS), the company that empowers the U.S. Government and its allies to Connect with Confidence, are proud to announce a strategic partnership. The alliance formalizes the integration of Get SAT’s Aero Blade series of terminals and Eutelsat’s OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) network. Defense and government operators will immediately benefit from the low-latency, high-performance connectivity of OneWeb LEO, backed by a fully-integrated ability to transition and operate on a range of Geostationary (GEO) networks.

Unmatched Multi-Orbit Flexibility

In an era where resilient communication is paramount, the new connectivity options brought by Get SAT and EutelsatNS eliminate the "either-or" dilemma. Get SAT’s advanced Electronically Steerable Antenna (ESA) technology enables Ku-band connectivity via Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO as well as different GEO networks. This empowers mission planners and operators to leverage the optimal orbital path based on changing mission requirements, without being locked into a single satellite architecture or network provider.

"The core of this partnership is freedom of choice and operational resilience," said Kfir Benjamin, CEO of Get SAT. "Our Aero Blade series allows operators to leverage the low latency and high throughput of Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO constellation alongside the reach of other GEO networks all through a single, compact terminal."

Proven Success with the US Army and US Air Force

The partnership follows a series of successful engagements and includes the delivery of multi-orbit products to both the US Army and the US Air Force. These achievements underscore the technical maturity and field-readiness of the Aero Blade terminal series in the most demanding tactical environments across land and air domains.

The Aero Blade series of terminals, specifically designed for airborne platforms, provides robust connectivity for UAVs and manned aircraft.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Multi-Orbit Freedom: Operators can access a unified solution that supports both LEO and GEO architectures. This allows for intelligent path selection based on real-time mission requirements without being forced to work with one specific satellite provider.

Operators can access a unified solution that supports both LEO and GEO architectures. This allows for intelligent path selection based on real-time mission requirements without being forced to work with one specific satellite provider. Enhanced Resilience: Multi-orbit switching provides a critical layer of redundancy, ensuring communication persists even in contested or congested environments by allowing a failover between LEO and GEO.

Multi-orbit switching provides a critical layer of redundancy, ensuring communication persists even in contested or congested environments by allowing a failover between LEO and GEO. Low-Profile SWaP Efficiency: Get SAT’s industry-leading low-profile design and SWaP efficiency make these terminals ideal for platforms requiring streamlined integration, providing high-bandwidth LEO access in an aerodynamically optimized form factor.

Get SAT’s industry-leading low-profile design and SWaP efficiency make these terminals ideal for platforms requiring streamlined integration, providing high-bandwidth LEO access in an aerodynamically optimized form factor. Global LEO Reach: Eutelsat’s OneWeb constellation provides enterprise-grade, high-speed, low-latency connectivity even in the most remote regions.

"We are thrilled to work with Get SAT to bring these innovative user terminals to our government and defense customers," said Ian Canning, president and CEO of EutelsatNS. "The ability to offer a truly flexible, multi-orbit solution is a game-changer for tactical communications, providing the US Army, the US Air Force, and other allied partners with the agility they need to succeed."

For more information please visit our product page

Get SAT is a leading provider of micronized, On-the-Move satellite communication terminals. Utilizing unique patented antenna technology, it offers portable, full-duplex Ka and Ku-band solutions engineered for rapid integration in demanding environments.

Eutelsat Network Solutions (EutelsatNS) delivers purpose-built satellite solutions for the U.S. government and allied partners. As the U.S. proxy company of Eutelsat, EutelsatNS offers unique access to Eutelsat’s global GEO fleet and OneWeb LEO constellation, combining multi-orbit satellite capabilities and unmatched mission support to deliver secure, reliable connectivity.

Eutelsat Network Solutions is the tradename of OneWeb Technologies Inc.

Contact:

info@getsat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/308b45b6-5200-410c-a845-89587a8b6d00