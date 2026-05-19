Blue Gold Publicly Launches Standard Gold Coin and STANDARD Wallet

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (Nasdaq: BGLWW) (“Blue Gold” or the “Company”), a gold mining company with the infrastructure to deliver gold from mine-to-wallet, today announced the public launch of its Standard Gold Coin (“SGC”) and STANDARD wallet through the Company’s newly launched corporate website.



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SGC is Blue Gold’s proprietary digital gold instrument, designed to provide direct ownership of fully allocated physical gold within a modern digital framework. Through STANDARD Wallet, eligible users can buy, hold, send, receive, and redeem SGC through a self-custody digital wallet experience built around transparency, accessibility, and physical backing.

“Our public launch marks an important milestone in Blue Gold’s mine-to-wallet strategy,” said Andrew Cavaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Gold. “We are building a vertically integrated gold company that controls the value chain from mining and refining through custody and digital delivery. We believe SGC represents a new category of gold ownership — combining the stability of physical gold with the efficiency and accessibility of modern digital infrastructure.”

The Company’s newly launched website now serves as the public access point for the STANDARD wallet. Users can download the wallet directly from the site and access functionality designed for purchasing, holding, transferring, and redeeming digitally represented physical gold.

The Company believes SGC is differentiated from existing gold-backed digital products through Blue Gold’s long-term strategy to vertically integrate physical gold production with tokenized distribution infrastructure. While the initial launch of SGC is backed by responsibly sourced third-party gold bullion held in institutional custody, Blue Gold ultimately intends to tokenize gold sourced directly from its own mining operations as production comes online.

Blue Gold believes this model positions the Company to become one of the first gold mining companies capable of delivering its production directly to end users in digital form. The Company intends for each SGC token to maintain a 1:1 direct relationship to allocated physical gold, with an infrastructure designed around transparency, custody integrity, and redemption functionality.

The public launch follows the successful completion of Blue Gold’s beta program announced earlier this year, which validated core wallet functionality, digital gold transfers, and physical gold allocation infrastructure ahead of broader public availability.

The Company also announced that native mobile applications for STANDARD Wallet are currently in development and are expected to become available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in the coming weeks.

Investor Webinar

Blue Gold will host an investor webinar on May 26, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The exclusive event will feature Blue Gold CEO Andrew Cavaghan, who will discuss the Company’s mine-to-wallet strategy, the launch of the new corporate website, and the continued development of the Standard Gold Coin (“SGC”) and STANDARD wallet ecosystem.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/BGL/85298040446

Questions can be pre-submitted to BGL@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (Nasdaq: BGLWW) is gold mining company with the infrastructure to deliver gold from mine-to-wallet. The Company’s mission is to explore, develop and operate high quality mining projects while leveraging modern technologies to sell the gold directly to end customers in tokenised form. Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all its business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited’s products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited’s annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 29, 2026, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit https://bluegoldltd.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For Further Information Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

BGL@redchip.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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