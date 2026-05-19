Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Tallink Grupp

AS Tallink Grupp (registration code 10238429, location and address at Sadama 5, 10111 Tallinn) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 19 May 2026 at 11 AM at the conference centre of Tallink SPA & Conference Hotel, at the address Sadama 11a, Tallinn.

79 shareholders were registered as attending at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, who owned 562,717,547 votes/shares (the amount of represented share capital 264,477,247.09 euros), forming 75.68% of AS Tallink Grupp share capital.

Resolutions adopted at the meeting:

1. To approve the annual report of the financial year 2025 as presented by the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp.

99.37% of the votes represented at the meeting voted in favour of the resolution (559,166,914 votes).

2. To approve the following profit distribution proposal as prepared by the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp:

To approve the net profit of the financial year 2025 in the amount of 17 264 000 euros. The retained earnings of previous periods total to 322 909 000 euros. Therefore, the distributable profit totals to 340 173 000 euros as at 31.12.2025; To allocate 0 euros to mandatory legal reserve; Not to make any allocations to other reserves prescribed by law or the articles of association; To allocate 0 euros to retained earnings; To pay the shareholders dividends of 0.06 euros per share;

5.1. To pay 0.03 euros per share to the shareholders who are included in the list of shareholders fixed on 18 June 2026 as at the end of the business day of Nasdaq CSD Estonia settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is set to 17 June 2026. The dividend shall be paid to the shareholders by transfer to the bank account of the shareholders on 1 July 2026.

5.2. To pay 0.03 euros per share to the shareholders who are included in the list of shareholders fixed on 13 November 2026 as at the end of the business day of Nasdaq CSD Estonia settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is set to 12 November 2026. The dividend shall be paid to the shareholders by transfer to the bank account of the shareholders on 24 November 2026.

100.00% of the votes represented at the meeting voted in favour of the resolution (562,704,386 votes).

3. To appoint the audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AS as the auditor of AS Tallink Grupp for the financial year 2026 and to remunerate the auditor in accordance with the contract to be concluded with the auditor.

100.00% of the votes represented at the meeting voted in favour of the resolution (562,702,857 votes).

4. Due to the expiry of the term of office of Enn Pant, the member of the Supervisory Board, on 13.06.2026, to extend the term of authority for the next 3-year term from 13.06.2026. To continue remunerating the members of the Supervisory Board in accordance with the resolution No 4 adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders on 07.05.2024.

99.37% of the votes represented at the meeting voted in favour of the resolution (559,165,213 votes).

5. Approve the remuneration principles for members of the Management Board as submitted to the General Meeting. In accordance with the Securities Market Act (VPTS § 135²(11)), the General Meeting shall vote on the remuneration principles at least once every four years. The corresponding resolution of the General Meeting on the approval of the remuneration principles is advisory to the Supervisory Board.

99.36% of the votes represented at the meeting voted in favour of the resolution (559,134,287 votes).





Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 56157170

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