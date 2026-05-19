EuroHoldings Ltd. Sets Date for the Release of First Quarter 2026 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroHoldings Ltd. (NASDAQ: EHLD) (“EuroHoldings” or the “Company”) an owner and operator of ocean-going vessels and provider of seaborne transportation, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on May 21, 2026 before market opens in New York.

On the same day, Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “EuroHoldings” to the operator and/or conference ID 13760748. Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers.

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.

Audio Webcast- Slides Presentation:

There will be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available on the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://www.euroholdings.gr and click on Company Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The slide presentation for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, will also be available in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website ( www.euroholdings.gr ) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

About EuroHoldings Ltd.

Euroholdings Ltd. was formed on March 20, 2024, under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Company was incorporated by Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, or "Euroseas") to serve as the holding company of three subsidiaries that were contributed by Euroseas effective January 1,2025. On March 17, 2025, Euroseas distributed all the shares of Euroholdings to its shareholders thereby spinning off Euroholdings. Euroholdings began trading on NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EHLD on March 17, 2025.

Euroholdings operates in the container shipping market. Euroholdings' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroholdings employs its vessels on period charters.

The Company has a fleet of 2 Feeder container carriers with a total carrying capacity of 3,171 TEU and a medium range (MR) product tanker with capacity of 49,997 dwt.

Visit our website www.euroholdings.gr

Company Contact Investor Relations / Financial Media Dr. Tasos Aslidis

Chief Strategy Officer

EuroHoldings Ltd.

Messogiou Thallasis 4 & Evropis

151 24, Maroussi, Greece

Tel. (+30) 211 1804005

E-mail: info@euroholdings.gr Nicolas Bornozis / Markella Kara

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540

New York, NY 10169

Tel. (212) 661-7566

E-mail: euroholdings@capitallink.com



